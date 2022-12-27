Emmerdale spoilers: Will heartbreak push Leyla Cavanagh to drugs again?

Leyla Cavanagh is hurt when she hears that her estranged husband Liam has had 'a moment' with his ex, Bernice.

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh reaches for her dealer's number in Tuesday's episode

Leyla Cavanagh is still very fragile and hanging on to her recovery for dear life.

The wedding planner almost lost everything she held dear last year as what started out as casual drug-taking developed into a full-blown habit. Leyla's business was affected, her marriage to Liam was trashed and her friendship with her best-mate Priya took a huge knock.

Leyla's worked hard to get clean and is trying to rebuild her life but it's not easy.

At Take A Vow, things are busy and it's triggering Leyla. Liam then starts pushing her to get their divorce over the line adding to her stress.

News then reaches her that her estranged husband shared a moment with his ex, Bernice and it's the last straw.

Though Liam tries to explain what happened, Leyla just can't cope and tells the village doc she doesn't want him anywhere near her from now on.

Liam and Bernice had a moment. (Image credit: ITV)

As Leyla implodes her first thought is drugs.

Rummaging through her bag, she pulls out her mobile and scrolls to find her dealer's number. Will she call Callum or stay strong?

Callum kept Leyla supplied with drugs throughout her addiction. (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, devoted working mum Dawn feels stung when she hears how much fun Nicky has had with Clemmie and Lucas.

Elsewhere, Matty is frustrated about Amy who's getting really upset about what people are saying about her little son Kyle.

But there's good news for Bernice… who lands the job at the B&B!

Bernice is thrilled when Pollard tells her she's got the job at the B&B. (Image credit: ITV)

