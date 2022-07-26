Emmerdale spoilers: YOU'RE FIRED! Leyla Cavanagh sacks her best mate…

Leyla Cavanagh turns on best mate Priya and sacks her from Take A Vow

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh sends Priya packing in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla Cavanagh was once a competent, level-headed business woman who had tons of mates and a strong marriage behind her.

But since the wedding planner got into coke, bit by bit she's become a totally different person. And not a nice one at that.

Now totally dependant on drugs, Leyla's become a hard-nosed nightmare who's high as a kite and chucking money around one minute, and grumpy and mean the next.

Her doctor husband Liam still has no idea his wife's become addicted to drugs and Leyla is desperately hoping that David, her ex who caught her taking coke, will keep quiet.

Leyla shows no remorse as she fires Priya from Take A Vow. (Image credit: ITV)

At Take A Vow, which is on the slide thanks to Leyla's addiction, profit margins are dwindling and clients have been leaving. Sloppy Leyla's at the heart of the problem but can't see it.

Without a flicker of regret or remorse, Leyla tells her long-term business partner and best mate Priya that she's fired!

Savage.

Later, Leyla is absolutely buzzed when Will Taylor comes to her to ask if she can resume planning his wedding.

Leyla is hiding a secret addiction. (Image credit: ITV)

Will has a job for Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla had previously been hired by his fiancée Kim Tate but got sacked when she failed to live up to Kim's expectations.

Lydia Dingle was drafted into to replace Leyla but with no real experience behind her, apart from planning her own wedding, not to mention how demanding Kim is, she's really struggled.

It's a triumphant moment for Leyla who shows no humility about the matter whatsoever.

Amateur wedding planner Lydia was bought in to replace Leyla after Kim Tate sacked her. But Lydia just can't handle it. Leyla's smug when Will asks if she'll return to the project. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.