Emmerdale spoilers: YOU'RE FIRED! Leyla Cavanagh sacks her best mate…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 1 August 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh sends Priya packing in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leyla Cavanagh was once a competent, level-headed business woman who had tons of mates and a strong marriage behind her.
But since the wedding planner got into coke, bit by bit she's become a totally different person. And not a nice one at that.
Now totally dependant on drugs, Leyla's become a hard-nosed nightmare who's high as a kite and chucking money around one minute, and grumpy and mean the next.
Her doctor husband Liam still has no idea his wife's become addicted to drugs and Leyla is desperately hoping that David, her ex who caught her taking coke, will keep quiet.
At Take A Vow, which is on the slide thanks to Leyla's addiction, profit margins are dwindling and clients have been leaving. Sloppy Leyla's at the heart of the problem but can't see it.
Without a flicker of regret or remorse, Leyla tells her long-term business partner and best mate Priya that she's fired!
Savage.
Later, Leyla is absolutely buzzed when Will Taylor comes to her to ask if she can resume planning his wedding.
Leyla had previously been hired by his fiancée Kim Tate but got sacked when she failed to live up to Kim's expectations.
Lydia Dingle was drafted into to replace Leyla but with no real experience behind her, apart from planning her own wedding, not to mention how demanding Kim is, she's really struggled.
It's a triumphant moment for Leyla who shows no humility about the matter whatsoever.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
