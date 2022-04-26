Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh's SHOCK SECRET… she's got a drug habit!

Leyla and Vanessa's girlfriend Suzy have secretly been doing drugs together…

Leyla Cavanagh's issue with Suzy becomes clear in Thursday's hour-long episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla's been really anti Vanessa's new squeeze Suzy and we're about to find out why.

It turns out that Leyla's been leading a secret life and has been getting high with Suzy, who she knows through work.

The drugs which were found in Take A Vow and were blamed on Jai were actually Leyla's!

Recovering addict Jai was blamed and dumped when Laurel found drugs and accused him of relapsing. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla's terrified that her secret life – getting high to escape the stress she's been under at home with her GP husband Liam – is going to get exposed.

And it looks like it might…

Leyla panics when she spots Suzy with their dealer Callum. It's way too close to home for the wedding planner.

Leyla's on edge as she and Priya collaborate with Suzy on a pitch to a rich client, Eddie.

The women nail it and are thrilled to bag Eddie's business.

As they celebrate, Leyla sneaks outside with Suzy who gives her some cocaine.

In party mode, the women head back to Take A Vow where they let loose and take more drugs.

But panic descends when Vanessa turns up, looking for Suzy! Will she spot the drugs?

Is Leyla's dodgy secret about to get exposed?

Vanessa arrives at Take A Vow where Leyla and Suzy are partying and getting high. Will the vet twig? (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the allotments with Dan, Faith's attempts to try to get back on track with her son Cain seem to be working. She's dead chuffed when he arrives with little Kyle.

Faith's chuffed when her son Cain softens and brings Kyle up to the allotments. (Image credit: ITV)

Faith and Dan are having a laugh at the allotments. (Image credit: ITV)

But Faith's about to spoil all the progress she's made with Cain…

At Home Farm, Gabby's sent into a spin when she returns home to find no sign of Thomas or his babysitter Amelia. Has Jamie taken their love child baby son?

Dawn's in on the secret about Jamie and tries to reassure Gabby that there's no way Jamie will turn up in the village as he wants his mum Kim to believe he's dead.

Is Dawn right or is Jamie Tate lurking and waiting to pounce?

Dawn tries to reassure Gabby that there's no way Jamie Tate will reappear and shatter the illusion that he's dead. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.