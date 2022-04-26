Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh's SHOCK SECRET… she's got a drug habit!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 5 May 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Leyla Cavanagh's issue with Suzy becomes clear in Thursday's hour-long episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leyla's been really anti Vanessa's new squeeze Suzy and we're about to find out why.
It turns out that Leyla's been leading a secret life and has been getting high with Suzy, who she knows through work.
The drugs which were found in Take A Vow and were blamed on Jai were actually Leyla's!
Leyla's terrified that her secret life – getting high to escape the stress she's been under at home with her GP husband Liam – is going to get exposed.
And it looks like it might…
Leyla panics when she spots Suzy with their dealer Callum. It's way too close to home for the wedding planner.
Leyla's on edge as she and Priya collaborate with Suzy on a pitch to a rich client, Eddie.
The women nail it and are thrilled to bag Eddie's business.
As they celebrate, Leyla sneaks outside with Suzy who gives her some cocaine.
In party mode, the women head back to Take A Vow where they let loose and take more drugs.
But panic descends when Vanessa turns up, looking for Suzy! Will she spot the drugs?
Is Leyla's dodgy secret about to get exposed?
Up at the allotments with Dan, Faith's attempts to try to get back on track with her son Cain seem to be working. She's dead chuffed when he arrives with little Kyle.
But Faith's about to spoil all the progress she's made with Cain…
At Home Farm, Gabby's sent into a spin when she returns home to find no sign of Thomas or his babysitter Amelia. Has Jamie taken their love child baby son?
Dawn's in on the secret about Jamie and tries to reassure Gabby that there's no way Jamie will turn up in the village as he wants his mum Kim to believe he's dead.
Is Dawn right or is Jamie Tate lurking and waiting to pounce?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.