Emmerdale spoilers: Jai Sharma BLAMED when DRUGS are found at Take A Vow!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 27 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Jai Sharma reckons he's been framed in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Jai couldn't be any happier.
He's back with Laurel and he's working again. His life is finally back on track!
At Take A Vow, where his sister Priya works, he's helping out when his boss Kim arrives, instantly souring the mood.
She's furious about the zero hours contracts fiasco and after giving Jai a mouthful, she throws his coat on the floor in disgust and storms out!
Needing a coffee following Kim's outburst, Jai takes Laurel to the cafe only to realise his wallet is missing.
Presuming it's been left at Take A Vow, the couple return and start searching.
To Jai's horror his wallet is found, stuffed down the back of a chair, with a bag of drugs close by!
When Laurel demands an explanation and her recovering addict boyfriend struggles to find the words, she takes his reaction as a sign of guilt and decides Jai's using again.
Jai reckons Kim's framed him out of spite but exasperated Laurel, and his sister Priya, have heard it all before…
So who's right? Who owns the drugs?
Elsewhere, Rhona tries to mediate between Marlon and April. The father and daughter fare much better when they're left alone to talk.
As an emotional conversation unfolds, can April persuade her poorly dad he's not a burden? Will humiliated Marlon agree to stay on at home rather than return to hospital?
It's moving in day for Ethan and Marcus whose relationship is moving at breakneck speed.
Can stressed-out Ethan stop his dad Charles from winding up Marcus?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.