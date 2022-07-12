Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh is CAUGHT taking drugs… will David tell Liam?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 19th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh's druggy secret is exposed in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The wheels are about to come off for Leyla Cavanagh.
Her occasional drug use has become a full-blown, full-time problem and is causing damage in every aspect of her life.
In the grip of a high, Leyla recently told Jacob she'd pay for his university accommodation. But she's left regretting her flashy move when her son shows her the expensive place he's found and is expecting her to pay for.
At work, things aren't going well either.
With her highs and strung-out lows affecting her capabilities, her wedding planning skills aren't up to much. And Leyla doesn't fare well when Kim strides in bombarding her with questions about her nuptials.
Failing to satisfy Kim, Leyla finds herself sacked!
Barely pausing for breath, Leyla reaches for her stash and is about to take a line of coke when David walks into Take A Vow and clocks the white powder on the table.
Though Leyla tries to talk her way out of it, David's not fooled. Will he listen when she pleads with him not to tell her doctor husband Liam?
Dan is struggling with Amelia who's become a monosyllabic teen. Though he's been trying to keep tabs, Dan learns he has no real idea what's going on in his daughter's world when Lydia tells him Amelia's been seeing someone.
Will Amelia talk when her dad broaches the subject? And will she tell Dan she's been having dizzy spells? Is the weight-gain syrup she's secretly been taking making her ill?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
