Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh BLACKMAILS Suzy for drugs

Leyla Cavanagh plummets to a new low as she blackmails Suzy to hand over her dealer's number.

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh is addicted, desperate and savage in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leyla Cavanagh's in denial that she's addicted to coke and she's about to stoop to her lowest, most desperate point yet…

With her 'new' dealer, Jason, sniffing about, Leyla's drug source has come ever closer and she's loving it.

Leyla's new dealer Jason, who used to sell drugs to Jai, has started turning up in the village. (Image credit: ITV)

Leyla got hold of Jai's former dealer's phone number when Jai opened up about his addiction. (Image credit: ITV)

But Leyla runs into trouble when Jason clocks his former customer Jai and insists Leyla gets Jai back on coke or else he stop supplying…

Aware that Leyla's found a new dealer since she refused to get her any more coke, savvy Suzy's quick to spot the dodgy crim and send him packing.

Leyla is furious.

As her desperation for coke takes hold, she turns on Suzy, insisting she hands over her dealer's number once and for all or she'll tell Moira about her link to her dead daughter Holly!

Suzy is stunned when Leyla threatens to tell Moira about her link to Holly's death. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira doesn't realise that Suzy is harbouring a secret about her daughter Holly who died of a drug overdose. (Image credit: ITV)

It's a really low blow and Suzy's disgusted. Will she cave to Leyla's ugly demand?

Elsewhere, Sam panics when Lydia shows him a brochure about fancy caravans. Will he confess that he's bought her a shabby do-er-upper?

Sam has bought a clapped-out caravan for Lydia and is doing it up for her. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.