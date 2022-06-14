Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh BLACKMAILS Suzy for drugs
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 22nd June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh is addicted, desperate and savage in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leyla Cavanagh's in denial that she's addicted to coke and she's about to stoop to her lowest, most desperate point yet…
With her 'new' dealer, Jason, sniffing about, Leyla's drug source has come ever closer and she's loving it.
But Leyla runs into trouble when Jason clocks his former customer Jai and insists Leyla gets Jai back on coke or else he stop supplying…
Aware that Leyla's found a new dealer since she refused to get her any more coke, savvy Suzy's quick to spot the dodgy crim and send him packing.
Leyla is furious.
As her desperation for coke takes hold, she turns on Suzy, insisting she hands over her dealer's number once and for all or she'll tell Moira about her link to her dead daughter Holly!
It's a really low blow and Suzy's disgusted. Will she cave to Leyla's ugly demand?
Elsewhere, Sam panics when Lydia shows him a brochure about fancy caravans. Will he confess that he's bought her a shabby do-er-upper?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
