Emmerdale fans predict HUGE twist for Leyla after devastating Liam split

Emmerdale fans think that there's a baby on the way for Leyla Cavanagh.

Emmerdale viewers think that Leyla Cavanagh (Roxy Shahidi) will fall pregnant after her heartbreaking split from husband Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) during last night's episode (Wednesday, November 23).

Leyla recently returned to Emmerdale after going to rehab for her drug addiction, which began after she was shot by serial killer Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) and she started using drugs to help cope with the trauma.

When Leyla returned, the couple tried hard to rebuild their marriage but there was awkward tension between them as they found it difficult to make conversation.

As they tried to spend time together, it was clear that the spark in their marriage had disappeared and they came to the crushing decision to end their relationship.

Leyla was emotional as Liam told her that their marriage was defined by grief, tragedy, loss and lies.

He went on to say that he couldn't get past the damage her addiction had done and that his daughter Leanna's death changed everything as it happened so early into their marriage.

"You know, I hate the way you make me feel. Ashamed and disgusting. We always end up here, don't we? I don't think we are any good for each other. You're not what I need," Leyla replied.

Later on, as their decision dawned on them, Leyla and Liam had an emotional heart-to-heart as they spoke about who would move out of the house.

"Maybe... you should stay here. It's really not worth sacrificing. I'd never forgive myself," Liam told her.

"I love that you still care about me," she replied, before explaining that she was more likely to relapse if she stayed in the house and reassured him that she would be okay.

"I didn't mean to doubt you. I haven't been very good at expressing myself, but I just want to say I'm so proud of you, Leyla," Liam said.

And in an emotional sentiment, Leyla shared: "I wish we could go back in time to see how lucky we were. I'll never regret marrying you."

The pair said that they loved each other before they took off their wedding rings and left them on the table.

Now, fans have predicted a shocking pregnancy twist for Leyla after her split with Liam...

Three months time Leyla discovers she's pregnant! Who else thinks this will happen?!

Wonder if in a few weeks Layla will be pregnant

Gonna miss them feel like before the drama they were a good match they just haven't had the time or foundations to build their relationship. Secretly hoping that Leyla is pregnant though she needs some happiness and Liam needs to stop being so cold about everything

Emmerdale continues tonight at 7pm on ITV1. The episode is available to watch on ITVX now.