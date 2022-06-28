Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle POUNCES on SECRET LOVER Al… again!

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle throws herself at Al in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Heartbreaking news about her mum's cancer pushes Chas Dingle to the brink and it seems Al's the only one who can take her mind off it.

An appointment with Faith oncologist sends the married barmaid spinning. The scan results are in. Faith's chemo hasn't worked — worse still, her cancer has spread.

The scan results are in… has Faith's chemo worked? (Image credit: ITV)

At an appointment with Faith's oncologist, Chas' heart breaks as she and her mum hear the cancer has spread. (Image credit: ITV)

Chas, who's married to village vet Paddy, is absolutely broken by the news. And when Faith refuses to have any more treatment, she pleads with her mum to reconsider.

Returning to the village, Chas hopes Cain will support her campaign to get Faith to continue with her cancer treatment. When her brother appears indifferent to the issue, Chas absolutely flips.

Later, outside the HOP, Chas pounces on Al who is powerless to resist no matter the circumstances…

Chas just wants to escape her life at the moment and Al is just the ticket. (Image credit: ITV)

Al knows Chas isn't in her right mind but he's fallen for her and can't resist. (Image credit: ITV)

Moira encourages her son Matty to tell Amy what's bothering him. And Priya must decide whether she's going to open Liam's eyes to his wife Leyla's lies.

Moira urges Matty to talk to his girlfriend Amy about what's making him so moody. (Image credit: ITV)

When Priya's used in one of Leyla's lies… (Image credit: ITV)

…will she tell Liam his wife is lying to him? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.