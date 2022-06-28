Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle POUNCES on SECRET LOVER Al… again!
Airs Wednesday 6th July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle throws herself at Al in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Heartbreaking news about her mum's cancer pushes Chas Dingle to the brink and it seems Al's the only one who can take her mind off it.
An appointment with Faith oncologist sends the married barmaid spinning. The scan results are in. Faith's chemo hasn't worked — worse still, her cancer has spread.
Chas, who's married to village vet Paddy, is absolutely broken by the news. And when Faith refuses to have any more treatment, she pleads with her mum to reconsider.
Returning to the village, Chas hopes Cain will support her campaign to get Faith to continue with her cancer treatment. When her brother appears indifferent to the issue, Chas absolutely flips.
Later, outside the HOP, Chas pounces on Al who is powerless to resist no matter the circumstances…
Moira encourages her son Matty to tell Amy what's bothering him. And Priya must decide whether she's going to open Liam's eyes to his wife Leyla's lies.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
