Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle learns Aaron's LIFE-CHANGING secret
Monday 1st April 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Chas Dingle confronts her son in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle knows she's on to something when she starts asking Liam about her son Aaron's BRCA2 gene test result which he has claimed was negative.
As the doctor tries to bluster through the conversation, unable to break patient confidentiality, Chas knows him well enough to know something's up.
Going to the source, Chas confronts Aaron wanting to know if he has inherited the faulty gene that caused her breast cancer.
Aaron's face says it all and the truth crushes Chas who's recovering from a double mastectomy in a bid to rid herself of the disease that killed her mum Faith.
Having been determined to shield Chas from the scary truth, Aaron's furious and levels up to Liam, making it clear he's crossed a line.
Will the fiery Dingle let his fists say the rest?
Sad news hits Paddy, Rhona and Vanessa who learn their former receptionist Pearl Ladderbanks has died.
Later there's more bad news for Vanessa who's told she's been called as a witness for the prosecution at Rhona's trial for Ivy's kidnap.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Tom King - James Chase
- Ruby Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!