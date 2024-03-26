Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle learns Aaron's LIFE-CHANGING secret

Chas Dingle is on to Aaron who's lied about his BRCA2 test result.

Emmerdale's Chas Dingle confronts her son in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle knows she's on to something when she starts asking Liam about her son Aaron's BRCA2 gene test result which he has claimed was negative.

As the doctor tries to bluster through the conversation, unable to break patient confidentiality, Chas knows him well enough to know something's up.

Going to the source, Chas confronts Aaron wanting to know if he has inherited the faulty gene that caused her breast cancer.

Chas confronts Aaron whose face says it all. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron's face says it all and the truth crushes Chas who's recovering from a double mastectomy in a bid to rid herself of the disease that killed her mum Faith.

Aaron is furious and blames Liam for blowing his secret. (Image credit: ITV)

Having been determined to shield Chas from the scary truth, Aaron's furious and levels up to Liam, making it clear he's crossed a line.

Will the fiery Dingle let his fists say the rest?

Liam urged Aaron to tell his mum the truth but he wouldn't have it. (Image credit: ITV)

Sad news hits Paddy, Rhona and Vanessa who learn their former receptionist Pearl Ladderbanks has died.

Vets Paddy, Vanessa and Rhona learn their former receptionist Pearl Ladderbanks has died. (Image credit: ITV)

RIP: Pearl Ladderbanks who used to work for the village vets. (Image credit: ITV)

Later there's more bad news for Vanessa who's told she's been called as a witness for the prosecution at Rhona's trial for Ivy's kidnap.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.