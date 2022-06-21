Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle wants to GET A ROOM with SECRET LOVER Al!

Emmerdale's married Chas Dingle wants to go all the way with lover Al in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Still reeling from her mum Faith's cancer news, Chas Dingle needs a distraction. And Al Chapman is just the thing.

Having kissed him last week, Chas seeks him out.

Feeling as if her life is spiralling out of all control, she takes comfort in Al's kiss. Forgetting all about her husband Paddy and their daughter Eve and the fact that Al's going out with Kerry Wyatt, the barmaid suggests they book a hotel room.

Leyla can't bear to hear another word of Liam wanging on about baby plans. She doesn't want more kids, she doesn't want to get healthy – she just wants more coke.

As the wedding planner tries her hardest not to cave in to her craving for drugs she's powerless to resist.

How much longer will it take for her doctor husband Liam to spot what's going on under his (and Leyla's) very nose?

At the Woolie, Rhona's got Mary on her case about the wedding when all she wants is a quiet drink. But her mum is desperate for Rhona to book a date for the big day - so much so that she takes it upon herself to book one herself!

Elsewhere, Nicola's a wreck following the attack but is trying her best to hide it.

A knock at the door sends her into a panic. She's relieved to find it's Bernice but after her sister's finished chatting about council business, she heads off and Nicola's left stuck inside feeling like a prisoner in her own home.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.