Emmerdale spoilers: Chas Dingle wants to GET A ROOM with SECRET LOVER Al!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Monday 27th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's married Chas Dingle wants to go all the way with lover Al in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Still reeling from her mum Faith's cancer news, Chas Dingle needs a distraction. And Al Chapman is just the thing.
Having kissed him last week, Chas seeks him out.
Feeling as if her life is spiralling out of all control, she takes comfort in Al's kiss. Forgetting all about her husband Paddy and their daughter Eve and the fact that Al's going out with Kerry Wyatt, the barmaid suggests they book a hotel room.
Leyla can't bear to hear another word of Liam wanging on about baby plans. She doesn't want more kids, she doesn't want to get healthy – she just wants more coke.
As the wedding planner tries her hardest not to cave in to her craving for drugs she's powerless to resist.
How much longer will it take for her doctor husband Liam to spot what's going on under his (and Leyla's) very nose?
At the Woolie, Rhona's got Mary on her case about the wedding when all she wants is a quiet drink. But her mum is desperate for Rhona to book a date for the big day - so much so that she takes it upon herself to book one herself!
Elsewhere, Nicola's a wreck following the attack but is trying her best to hide it.
A knock at the door sends her into a panic. She's relieved to find it's Bernice but after her sister's finished chatting about council business, she heads off and Nicola's left stuck inside feeling like a prisoner in her own home.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
Kim Tate - Claire King
Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
Ryan Stocks - James Moore
Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
Kim Tate - Claire King
Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
Sam Dingle - James Hooten
Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
