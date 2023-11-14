Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe Harris SLAPS Charity!

Chloe Harris (played by Jessie Elland) is devastated after being dumped by her boyfriend and baby daddy, Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Chloe has always been aware there's unfinished business between Mackenzie and his ex, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins).



But she had no idea the ex-es had declared their love for each other and made a SECRET pact to get back together!



After seeking emotional support from her sister, Amy Wyatt (Natalie Ann Jamieson), the last thing Chloe needs to see is Mackenzie and Charity sealing their reunion with a very public kiss in the middle of the street!



It's all news to Mackenzie's sister, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who is also stunned to see that he is back together with Charity.



But it's all a bit much for Chloe who SNAPS and storms over to confront love rival Charity.



Uh-oh...

Mackenzie and Charity are officially back together on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

Rhona Goskirk's (Zoe Henry) world has been turned upside down after the discovery that her ex-husband, Gus Malcolm (Alan McKenna), secretly used one of Rhona's long ago frozen embryos to get his partner, Lucy, pregnant.



When Gus tracked Rhona down in the village back in April, she refused to give the couple permission to use the embryo.



It was too much to think about a baby being out there in the world, who Rhona was the legal mother of.



However, deceitful Gus went ahead with his plan anyway!



In the aftermath of what happened at the hospital, Rhona knows she needs to sit down and have a serious conversation with her stepdaughter, April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).



How will April react to the news that she has a SECRET half sibling that Gus doesn't want any of them to go near?

Rhona tells April about her baby bombshell on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV

Catch-up on the latest episodes on the ITV Hub