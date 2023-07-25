Emmerdale spoilers: Dan Spencer's future is in JEOPARDY

Dan Spencer's future in the village could be in trouble.

Dan Spencer's future is under threat as new information comes to light in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Dan Spencer has been struggling to cope ever since he attacked his daughter Amelia's stalker, Lloyd and put him in a coma.

The ordeal has landed Dan in huge trouble with the police and he's terrified that he will go to prison and leave behind Amelia and his baby granddaughter, Esther.

Dan is all over the place when he hears from Wendy Posner that they might be bringing Lloyd out of his coma. What could this mean for Dan's future in the village?

Meanwhile, Claudette Anderson’s concerned when her exhausted husband Victor, collapses into a chair.

Despite their turbulent relationship, vicar Charles Anderson invites his ex-con dad to stay with them. Could this be the first step to them fixing their shattered father and son bond?

Ever since his arrival to the village, Charles had warned his father to stay away from the family. However, Charles was left furious when Victor encouraged his daughter Naomi Walters to flee the village with Vinny Dingle's money instead of using it to pay off her debts.

And soon enough, Charles' relationship with mum Claudette was destroyed when Victor exposed the secret that Charles was the one who got him sent to prison.

