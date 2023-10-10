Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe faces his WORST fear

David is on a dating app but has Jacob got an ulterior motive where his dad's love life is concerned?

Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is plunged into online dating in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

David Metcalfe isn't a fan of being single and is desperate to get back into a relationship.

He's been trying to get back with Vic, his former fiancee, and thought he was getting somewhere but once again, David's read the signals all wrong.

What the shopkeeper doesn't know is that his son Jacob and Vic have developed feelings for each other and are struggling to know what to do about it.

Jacob is determined to realise a relationship with the single mum while Victoria is conflicted about their age gap – and the fact that she was once due to be his stepmum!

In a bid to get his lady-loving dad mixed up with someone new, Jacob is only too happy to give David a nudge.

Having signed up to a dating app, David tells his son and dad, Pollard, that he's got some interest but is unsure.

Taking charge of the situation, Jacob grabs his dad's mobile and sorts out a date for David!

Will David go on the date leaving Jacob with a better chance of getting together with Victoria?

Elsewhere, Belle's concerned that something is up with Tom.

