Emmerdale spoilers: David Metcalfe faces his WORST fear
Airs Friday 20th October at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's David Metcalfe is plunged into online dating in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
David Metcalfe isn't a fan of being single and is desperate to get back into a relationship.
He's been trying to get back with Vic, his former fiancee, and thought he was getting somewhere but once again, David's read the signals all wrong.
What the shopkeeper doesn't know is that his son Jacob and Vic have developed feelings for each other and are struggling to know what to do about it.
Jacob is determined to realise a relationship with the single mum while Victoria is conflicted about their age gap – and the fact that she was once due to be his stepmum!
In a bid to get his lady-loving dad mixed up with someone new, Jacob is only too happy to give David a nudge.
Having signed up to a dating app, David tells his son and dad, Pollard, that he's got some interest but is unsure.
Taking charge of the situation, Jacob grabs his dad's mobile and sorts out a date for David!
Will David go on the date leaving Jacob with a better chance of getting together with Victoria?
Elsewhere, Belle's concerned that something is up with Tom.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Caleb Miligan - William Ash
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!