Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn Fletcher takes in a little girl in need…

Dawn Fletcher makes a risky decision when she spots a little girl stuck in a bad situation.

Emmerdale's Dawn Fletcher steps back into her druggie days in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having learned an old friend has died, Dawn Fletcher isn't sure she should go to the funeral.

Beth was a good mate in the old days, but while Dawn walked away from drugs and left that world behind her, choosing to focus on raising her son Lucas instead. Beth stayed put and now she's dead.

After a chat with her husband Billy, former addict Dawn finds the strength to turn up to pay her respects.

Billy encourages Dawn to attend her friend's funeral. (Image credit: ITV)

Before long she's run into another friend, Jade, who's keen to reminsce.

Fighting her fears, Dawn agrees to go back to Jade's place for a bit.

Dawn talks to an old pal Jade who's still living in the druggie world Dawn left behind. (Image credit: ITV)

As Dawn takes in her mate's shabby surroundings she's taken aback by the sight of a little girl. Horrified Dawn learns Clemmie is Beth's daughter who clearly has no idea her mum has died.

Mum-of-one Dawn is shocked when she notices a little girl at Jade's shabby home. (Image credit: ITV)

It turns out the little girl, Clemmie, is Beth's daughter who doesn't know her mum has died. (Image credit: ITV)

When a dodgy-looking bloke turns up, Dawn decides she's getting Clemmie out of there no matter what.

When things turn nasty, Dawn has to think fast. (Image credit: ITV)

Billy's stunned when his wife returns to the village hand-in-hand with a little girl. As Dawn tells him what happened, Billy insists she goes through the proper channels and calls social services… but Dawn's had her fill of the care system and isn't up for that at all…

Jimmy's back from his haulage job and Nicola knows she needs to tell her husband what's been going on in his absence.

Nicola finally tells Jimmy how bad she's been feeling since the attack. (Image credit: ITV)

Though Nicola tries to avoid the conversation the truth ends up tumbling out.

Horrified to hear what his deeply troubled wife's been going through, Jimmy vows to be there for her.

Feeling stronger, Nicola decides she's going to take action to try to find her attackers and posts the video of the ordeal on social media…

Nicola posts a video of her ordeal online hoping to find her aggressors. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Matty struggles with a guilty conscience.

Matty's riddled with guilt. (Image credit: ITV )

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.