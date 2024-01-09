Emmerdale spoilers: Desperate dad Bob Hope makes a SHOCKING CONFESSION

Emmerdale's Bob Hope is in hell in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Bob Hope is lost in grief over his son Heath's death on New Year's Eve.

Blaming Cathy – in spite of her insistence she wasn't driving – Bob has been avoiding his daughter, unable to be around her, fearful for what he might do or say.

But grieving Brenda's had enough of his attitude. Fed up with telling him to believe Cathy, who's sworn them Angelina King was driving, Brenda angrily warns her ex to step up and help his girl who's in a terrible mess.

Can Bob see through the fog of his grief and rage and be there for Cathy who's lost her twin brother?

Charity and Mack are both struggling to process the horror of their ordeal with Harry but feel unable to admit it to each other.

Elsewhere, an encounter at the Hide leaves Ella with a potential job opportunity when she runs into Manpreet.

