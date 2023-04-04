Emmerdale spoilers: Devastated Mandy Dingle clings to her beloved boy Vinny

Mandy Dingle is in shreds over Paddy's potential reunion with Chas

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs just one person in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mandy Dingle is wounded.

Having heard Paddy has gone and kissed Chas and might be reuniting with her has broken her heart.

Mandy's been hoping that she and Paddy would rekindle things in time. And now this.

In shreds, Mandy turns to Vinny, the 'son' she dotes on, and tells him he's the only man she needs.

While Mandy licks her wounds, Paddy goes on a guys' fishing trip with his dad Bear, best friend Marlon and landlord Liam.

Elsewhere Bernice is hurt and humiliated when members start dropping out of her menopause meet-up. Will she manage to turn things around?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.