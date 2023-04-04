Emmerdale spoilers: Devastated Mandy Dingle clings to her beloved boy Vinny
Friday 14th April 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle needs just one person in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mandy Dingle is wounded.
Having heard Paddy has gone and kissed Chas and might be reuniting with her has broken her heart.
Mandy's been hoping that she and Paddy would rekindle things in time. And now this.
In shreds, Mandy turns to Vinny, the 'son' she dotes on, and tells him he's the only man she needs.
While Mandy licks her wounds, Paddy goes on a guys' fishing trip with his dad Bear, best friend Marlon and landlord Liam.
Elsewhere Bernice is hurt and humiliated when members start dropping out of her menopause meet-up. Will she manage to turn things around?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV, see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!