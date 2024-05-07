Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson is ARRESTED as his own dad reports him!

Ethan Anderson is in trouble with the law as his secret comes back to bite him.

Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson is arrested after his dad Charles Anderson dobs him into the police in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Fox-Miligan struggles to cope while she and Caleb Miligan sit by their son Nicky's bedside as he continues to fight for his life following a car accident.

Nicky was left for dead by Ethan after the solicitor lost control of Nicky's car and crashed it while under the influence. In a moment of madness, Ethan dragged an unconscious Nicky from the car and made it appear as if Nicky was behind the wheel, before fleeing the scene.

Ethan has kept it a secret ever since, but the guilt of his crime is eating away at him as his family praise him ahead of his new job and Charles notices his son's discomfort.

Ruby opens up to Moira Dingle about Nicky's condition and they bond despite their rivalry. The fiery matriarch is hellbent on revenge for Nicky's accident and wants to know who was driving Nicky’s car.

At the hospital, Caleb reconciles with brother Cain Dingle and Caleb vows to find the driver.

Meanwhile, Charles can see that Ethan is feeling troubled about something and encourages him into the church for an honest conversation.

Charles is stunned when Ethan admits that he was driving the car when Nicky had his accident and that he intends to lie to the police. To add to the vicar's horror, Ethan asks him to give an alibi for his whereabouts the night of the accident.

Later on, Ethan is arrested for Nicky’s accident and he's devastated to realise that his own father reported him to the police.

Ruby Fox-Miligan sees the chaos unfold and realises Ethan is responsible for Nicky's accident. (Image credit: ITV)

A raging Ruby sees Ethan's arrest from Main Street and soon realises that he must have been driving Nicky’s car.

Charles starts to regret his decision as he watches his family’s heartbreak to see Ethan taken away by the police.

Charles feels guilty as the family are devastated by Ethan's arrest. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Ella Forster and Liam Cavanagh are loved up as they settle down to wine and a picnic.

Liam Cavanagh and Ella Forster are smitten with each other. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Amy Wyatt reluctantly agrees to give Pollard one last chance after he swindled her mum Kerry Wyatt out of thousands of pounds.

Pollard convinces Amy Wyatt to give him another chance. (Image credit: ITV)

