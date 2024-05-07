Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson is ARRESTED as his own dad reports him!
Airs Monday 13th May 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ethan Anderson is arrested after his dad Charles Anderson dobs him into the police in Monday's episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ruby Fox-Miligan struggles to cope while she and Caleb Miligan sit by their son Nicky's bedside as he continues to fight for his life following a car accident.
Nicky was left for dead by Ethan after the solicitor lost control of Nicky's car and crashed it while under the influence. In a moment of madness, Ethan dragged an unconscious Nicky from the car and made it appear as if Nicky was behind the wheel, before fleeing the scene.
Ethan has kept it a secret ever since, but the guilt of his crime is eating away at him as his family praise him ahead of his new job and Charles notices his son's discomfort.
Ruby opens up to Moira Dingle about Nicky's condition and they bond despite their rivalry. The fiery matriarch is hellbent on revenge for Nicky's accident and wants to know who was driving Nicky’s car.
At the hospital, Caleb reconciles with brother Cain Dingle and Caleb vows to find the driver.
Meanwhile, Charles can see that Ethan is feeling troubled about something and encourages him into the church for an honest conversation.
Charles is stunned when Ethan admits that he was driving the car when Nicky had his accident and that he intends to lie to the police. To add to the vicar's horror, Ethan asks him to give an alibi for his whereabouts the night of the accident.
Later on, Ethan is arrested for Nicky’s accident and he's devastated to realise that his own father reported him to the police.
A raging Ruby sees Ethan's arrest from Main Street and soon realises that he must have been driving Nicky’s car.
Charles starts to regret his decision as he watches his family’s heartbreak to see Ethan taken away by the police.
Elsewhere, Ella Forster and Liam Cavanagh are loved up as they settle down to wine and a picnic.
Elsewhere, Amy Wyatt reluctantly agrees to give Pollard one last chance after he swindled her mum Kerry Wyatt out of thousands of pounds.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides, recaps and features for must-watch shows and delivers all the latest soap news and reactions.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series or much-loved UK soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). She's an expert in EastEnders, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and everything reality-related from Selling Sunset and Married At First Sight UK to 90 Day Fiancé UK. Plus Netflix megahit Virgin River!
Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.