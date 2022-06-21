Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle has Bear wrapped around her finger!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 1st July 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Faith Dingle gets Bear to do her bidding in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Faith Dingle's got terminal cancer but she's not about to let that stop her do what she wants to do.
So when Bear tells her that her daughter Chas is concerned about her drinking, the fun-loving Dingle nan doesn't want to hear a bar of it.
Rather than find out more about Chas' worries, Faith instead urges Bear to sneak off and get her some booze. And to her delight, he agrees!
Ethan finally lets his dad Charles know he's getting in the way of his relationship with Marcus. Will Charles give his son some space?
Brenda wants a word with David. She's furious that he's made an insurance claim against Nicola who's in no fit state to be taking on any more stress.
Will the shopkeeper think again as he reflects on what Nicola's been through following the attack which put her in hospital?
What Brenda doesn't know is that David is flat broke and needs money. He's struggling to make ends meet and is feigning an injury hoping to make some cash from an insurance payout.
When Priya tells Victoria that David's missed a few of Amba's maintenance payments, will Vic finally realise why David's dragging his heels about wedding planning?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
