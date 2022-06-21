Emmerdale spoilers: Faith Dingle has Bear wrapped around her finger!

Faith Dingle is determined to live out her days as she see fit.

Emmerdale's Faith Dingle gets Bear to do her bidding in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Faith Dingle's got terminal cancer but she's not about to let that stop her do what she wants to do.

So when Bear tells her that her daughter Chas is concerned about her drinking, the fun-loving Dingle nan doesn't want to hear a bar of it.

Bear is dispatched to buy booze for Faith in spite of her daughter's concern about her drinking, (Image credit: ITV)

Rather than find out more about Chas' worries, Faith instead urges Bear to sneak off and get her some booze. And to her delight, he agrees!

Ethan finally lets his dad Charles know he's getting in the way of his relationship with Marcus. Will Charles give his son some space?

Ethan's fed up with Charles for getting in the way of his romance with Marcus. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the vicar dad give Ethan and Marcus some space? (Image credit: ITV)

Brenda wants a word with David. She's furious that he's made an insurance claim against Nicola who's in no fit state to be taking on any more stress.

David is going after compensation following the prang Nicola had with his van. (Image credit: ITV)

Fragile Nicola drove into David's van when a panic attack took hold of her. (Image credit: ITV)

Will the shopkeeper think again as he reflects on what Nicola's been through following the attack which put her in hospital?

What Brenda doesn't know is that David is flat broke and needs money. He's struggling to make ends meet and is feigning an injury hoping to make some cash from an insurance payout.

When Priya tells Victoria that David's missed a few of Amba's maintenance payments, will Vic finally realise why David's dragging his heels about wedding planning?

Victoria is confused about David's behaviour. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.