Emmerdale spoilers: Find out what's inside Joe Tate's mysterious suitcase…
Airs Monday 17th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Joe Tate's illness is revealed in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Joe Tate's struggling to keep lover Dawn at arm's length but he doesn't want her knowing what's really wrong with him nor what's inside that huge suitcase of his.
Dispatching Dawn, Joe opens up the hefty luggage, revealing its contents…
Later, Crowley pays Joe another of his clandestine visits during which everything they've been plotting is laid out on the table…
Meanwhile, when Billy's dropped home by Manpreet they share a really charged moment.
Stung by Joe's rejection, Dawn has cover her sour mood when her husband strolls in, unaware he's squashing awkward feelings of his own.
At the depot, Jai's beginning to resent Caleb and Steph's absence from work, and sets out to mess with his boss.
Elsewhere, Manpreet's spooked when her blackmailer tries to tap her up for money.
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
