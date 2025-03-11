Emmerdale spoilers: Find out what's inside Joe Tate's mysterious suitcase…

Emmerdale's Joe Tate's illness is revealed in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Joe Tate's struggling to keep lover Dawn at arm's length but he doesn't want her knowing what's really wrong with him nor what's inside that huge suitcase of his.

Dispatching Dawn, Joe opens up the hefty luggage, revealing its contents…

Later, Crowley pays Joe another of his clandestine visits during which everything they've been plotting is laid out on the table…

Meanwhile, when Billy's dropped home by Manpreet they share a really charged moment.

Stung by Joe's rejection, Dawn has cover her sour mood when her husband strolls in, unaware he's squashing awkward feelings of his own.

At the depot, Jai's beginning to resent Caleb and Steph's absence from work, and sets out to mess with his boss.

Elsewhere, Manpreet's spooked when her blackmailer tries to tap her up for money.

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.