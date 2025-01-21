Emmerdale spoilers: Fresh horror for Ruby Miligan as she unearths a shocking betrayal
Airs Tuesday 28th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan learns Chas has exposed her dad's abuse in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Chas Dingle knows she has to come clean and is terrified.
With Ruby never having said a word about the sexual abuse her dad Anthony inflicted on her, Chas went and told Nicola when she heard he'd been left alone with teenager Angelica King.
At that moment, the blood drains from Ruby's face. Not wanting her daughter Steph ever to find out that Anthony abused her, she insists Chas tell the women she's got it all wrong.
Given the violent clash Nicola and Laurel secretly had with Anthony after Chas' claim, the guilt-racked friends are sent reeling.
Pretending to be grateful for setting them straight, Laurel melts down once Chas has left, worried that not only has she hurt a man, she's done it for nothing.
When Nicola reminds her that Anthony was attacking her when Laurel struck him, will that calm her down?
Meanwhile, with Anthony still "missing" Steph vents to her parents.
Knowing Ruby is a wreck, Caleb steps up and tries to reassure Steph, insisting it's normal for Anthony to vanish.
In the cafe, Moira listens as Amy talks about wanting to start a family. Encouraged by her mother-in-law, she prepares to bring it up with Matty.
In the shop, Pollard, who has Parkinson's, offloads to Kerry.
He's riddled with guilt about not having yet repaid the money he stole from Brenda.
Kerry urges him to see that Brenda would prefer he didn't push himself too hard and would rather wait.
But Kerry's not picking up on the cues and is underestimating how bad Pollard feels about the situation.
At the Depot, Caleb has something to say.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years!
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
