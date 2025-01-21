Emmerdale spoilers: Fresh horror for Ruby Miligan as she unearths a shocking betrayal

Airs Tuesday 28th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Ruby is horrified by Chas&#039; admission
Ruby learns Chas has exposed Anthony's abuse (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan learns Chas has exposed her dad's abuse in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Chas Dingle knows she has to come clean and is terrified.

With Ruby never having said a word about the sexual abuse her dad Anthony inflicted on her, Chas went and told Nicola when she heard he'd been left alone with teenager Angelica King.

At that moment, the blood drains from Ruby's face. Not wanting her daughter Steph ever to find out that Anthony abused her, she insists Chas tell the women she's got it all wrong.

Chas admits to Ruby that she told people that Anthony was an abuser

Chas admits to Ruby that she told people that Anthony was an abuser (Image credit: ITV)

Given the violent clash Nicola and Laurel secretly had with Anthony after Chas' claim, the guilt-racked friends are sent reeling.

Pretending to be grateful for setting them straight, Laurel melts down once Chas has left, worried that not only has she hurt a man, she's done it for nothing.

When Nicola reminds her that Anthony was attacking her when Laurel struck him, will that calm her down?

Anthony

Laurel hit Anthony with a candlestick when she found him attacking Nicola who'd accused him of being a paedophile (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, with Anthony still "missing" Steph vents to her parents.

Knowing Ruby is a wreck, Caleb steps up and tries to reassure Steph, insisting it's normal for Anthony to vanish.

In the cafe, Moira listens as Amy talks about wanting to start a family. Encouraged by her mother-in-law, she prepares to bring it up with Matty.

Moira urges Amy to talk to Matty about starting a family

Moira encourages Amy to talk to Matty about wanting kids. (Image credit: ITV)

In the shop, Pollard, who has Parkinson's, offloads to Kerry.

He's riddled with guilt about not having yet repaid the money he stole from Brenda.

Kerry urges him to see that Brenda would prefer he didn't push himself too hard and would rather wait.

But Kerry's not picking up on the cues and is underestimating how bad Pollard feels about the situation.

Pollard is crushed about what he's done to Brenda

Pollard is crumbling under the weight of his guilt about stealing money from Brenda which he hasn't yet repaid. (Image credit: ITV)

Kerry listens as Pollard offloads

Kerry tries to reassure the shopkeeper, who has Parkinson's, unaware that she's under estimating how bad he feels. (Image credit: ITV)

At the Depot, Caleb has something to say.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.

