Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan reveals the painful secret at the heart of her family
Airs Friday 3rd January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan breaks her silence in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Ruby Miligan's never been the easiest of women. She tends to fly off the handle at the merest opportunity and when she loses it, she really blows.
But a flashback episode has revealed what has pushed Ruby to be so reactive and stressed, exposing how her dad Anthony sexually abused her throughout her childhood, pushing her to leave home at 16.
The flashback also shone a spotlight on a fear that has haunted Ruby since she fell pregnant with Steph who could be her husband Caleb's daughter – or Anthony's.
So far, no one else knows the awful secrets Ruby's suffering and harbouring. But with her behaviour unravelling at a rate of knots and her drinking habits spiralling, her sister-in-law Chas is concerned.
When Chas pushes her to open up, Ruby finally breaks her silence – but how far will she go?
Elsewhere, Jacob's stressed, and Rhona and Marlon are at each other's throats.
See our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
- General Cast
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.