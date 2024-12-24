Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby Miligan reveals the painful secret at the heart of her family

Emmerdale's Ruby Miligan breaks her silence in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ruby Miligan's never been the easiest of women. She tends to fly off the handle at the merest opportunity and when she loses it, she really blows.

But a flashback episode has revealed what has pushed Ruby to be so reactive and stressed, exposing how her dad Anthony sexually abused her throughout her childhood, pushing her to leave home at 16.

The flashback also shone a spotlight on a fear that has haunted Ruby since she fell pregnant with Steph who could be her husband Caleb's daughter – or Anthony's.

So far, no one else knows the awful secrets Ruby's suffering and harbouring. But with her behaviour unravelling at a rate of knots and her drinking habits spiralling, her sister-in-law Chas is concerned.

When Chas pushes her to open up, Ruby finally breaks her silence – but how far will she go?

Elsewhere, Jacob's stressed, and Rhona and Marlon are at each other's throats.