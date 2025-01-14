Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas kills Anthony with a candlestick to save Nicola?
Airs Monday 20th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas strikes Anthony to save Nicola (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
A flashforward in time foretells that someone (Anthony) is going to get seriously hurt when a human tooth is eerily shown to be lying on the floor at Caleb Miligan's depot.
Will as a murky murderous tale unravels this week, will incriminating clues go undetected?
In the present, having witnessed her parents having the most almighty row, Steph's puzzled to see Ruby and Caleb back together, both acting as if nothing has happened.
Meanwhile, at Mulberry, having crashed on the sofa, Anthony wakes up with a killer hangover, clearly troubled.
Later, his world is destroyed as his history of abuse comes to light…
It's Chas who lights the touch paper when she hears Nicola has left Anthony at her place, having hired him to be Angelica's tutor.
Not about to let the Kings' daughter come to harm, she tells Nicola that Anthony is an abuser and a paedophile.
In panic, Nicola tears home and as she lays into Anthony, the abuser becomes violent.
Luckily, Laurel comes to her best friend's aid, walloping Anthony over the head with a candlestick…
Anthony's also seen, by Aaron, getting aggressive with Ruby, and in another scene is ordered to get into his son-in-law Caleb's car…
A picture is building that Anthony is a marked man and will have a queue of haters after him…
At the Woolpack, Cain visits his sister, worried that his one-night stand with Ruby has become common knowledge. Urged to open up, Chas talks but what's she got to say?
In the graveyard, Kim and Joe discuss Graham.
At Home Farm, Dawn's offered a job on the estate but fumes when she finds out it was all Joe's doing.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings and to find out when you can catch Emmerdale on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
