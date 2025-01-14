Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas kills Anthony with a candlestick to save Nicola?

Laurel Thomas finds Anthony getting violent with Nicola and wallops him with a candlestick

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas strikes Anthony to save Nicola (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

A flashforward in time foretells that someone (Anthony) is going to get seriously hurt when a human tooth is eerily shown to be lying on the floor at Caleb Miligan's depot.

Will as a murky murderous tale unravels this week, will incriminating clues go undetected?

In the present, having witnessed her parents having the most almighty row, Steph's puzzled to see Ruby and Caleb back together, both acting as if nothing has happened.

(Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at Mulberry, having crashed on the sofa, Anthony wakes up with a killer hangover, clearly troubled.

Later, his world is destroyed as his history of abuse comes to light…

It's Chas who lights the touch paper when she hears Nicola has left Anthony at her place, having hired him to be Angelica's tutor.

(Image credit: ITV)

Not about to let the Kings' daughter come to harm, she tells Nicola that Anthony is an abuser and a paedophile.

In panic, Nicola tears home and as she lays into Anthony, the abuser becomes violent.

(Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

Luckily, Laurel comes to her best friend's aid, walloping Anthony over the head with a candlestick…

(Image credit: ITV)

(Image credit: ITV)

Anthony's also seen, by Aaron, getting aggressive with Ruby, and in another scene is ordered to get into his son-in-law Caleb's car…

A picture is building that Anthony is a marked man and will have a queue of haters after him…

At the Woolpack, Cain visits his sister, worried that his one-night stand with Ruby has become common knowledge. Urged to open up, Chas talks but what's she got to say?

(Image credit: ITV)

In the graveyard, Kim and Joe discuss Graham.

(Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Dawn's offered a job on the estate but fumes when she finds out it was all Joe's doing.

(Image credit: ITV)