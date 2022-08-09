Emmerdale spoilers: Has Dawn Fletcher bitten off more than she can chew?

Clemmie returns to the village to live with Billy and Dawn.

Emmerdale 's Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) worries when Clemmie (Mabel Addison) struggles to settle in Wednesday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a bit touch and go, but Dawn and her husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) have finally got young Clemmie living in the family fold.

If it had been up to Dawn, she would have had the little girl living with them weeks ago.

Dawn found the little girl after she went to the funeral of her drug addict friend Beth, who had died of an overdose, and went back to the house of another addict friend, Jade.

When she got there, Dawn was shocked to find Clemmie sleeping in a dog bed!

After Jade got high and an unpleasant character turned up demanding money, Dawn decided that it was no place for a child and took her home.

But when Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) found out what Dawn had done, she insisted that she went through the official channels if she wanted Clemmie to live with her full-time.

And when we say insisted, we mean she phoned Social Services herself!

After Clemmie was taken into care, Billy got the ball rolling for fostering her in the Fletcher home, but he and Dawn faced a bit of an obstacle when they had to get Clemmie’s dad Alex, who’s also Dawn’s ex and the father of her son Lucas (Noah Ryan Aspinall), to agree to it.

Later, Billy and Dawn were thrilled when Social Services told them it was all systems go on the fostering front, and that’s great news for Lucas, who’s now got a sister that he never knew existed until quite recently.

But now that Clemmie is living with the Fletchers, she’s struggling to settle in with her new family.

After having to coax a shy Clemmie away from her social worker’s side, Dawn and Billy are left hoping that things will improve.

There are some encouraging signs when Lucas manages to get his sister to come out of her shell, but tensions soon run high when Clemmie panics that she’s lost her doll.

Dawn soon realises that she’s going to have to take things slowly with Clemmie.

Looks like it’s going to take some time and a bit of work to make the youngster feel at home and part of the family…

