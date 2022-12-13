Emmerdale spoilers: Has Nate Robinson unearthed the shocking truth?

Is Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd's baby secret about to emerge thanks to Nate Robinson? Find out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Chloe Harris is pregnant and has been kicked out of home by her sister Amy.

Seeing as Christmas is literally around the corner, it's the worst timing possible for Chloe who's not got any other housing options on the table.

Chloe is secretly carrying Charity Dingle's fiance Mack's lovechild and has been thrown out of home by her sister Amy. (Image credit: ITV)

The saga has put Mack in a really awkward position.

As the secret father of Chloe's baby he should step in and help her but he can't as he should never have slept with her in the first place as he's in a relationship with Charity Dingle!

When Charity and Mack had a massive row Mack had a one-night stand with Chloe. Charity still has no idea her fiancee has got the young woman pregnant. (Image credit: ITV)

Admittedly, they were on a kind of break at the time – well, they'd had a massive row – but Mack chose to stay quiet about his one-night mistake when they made up and it's come back to haunt him, big time.

As news of Chloe's crisis sloshes round the village, Nate picks up on Mack's awkward reaction to the gossip.

Nate knows Mackenzie had a one-night stand but is he about to work out it was with Chloe? (Image credit: ITV)

Nate knows that Mackenzie betrayed Charity... is he going to put two and two together and finally find out it was Chloe who Mack slept with?

Later, Chloe lies to guilty Amy and makes out that she's found a new place to live.

Amy's starting to feel really guilty about kicking out Chloe, who lies and tells her sister she's found a new place to live. (Image credit: ITV)

Ethan and Marcus are all about their search for a house. The couple reels when Amelia suggests they buy Harriet's place.

Amelia suggests that house-hunting couple Marcus and Ethan put an offer in on Woodbine Cottage. (Image credit: ITV)

Woodbine is out of their price range but it would be amazing! Will they put in a cheeky offer?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.