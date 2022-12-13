Emmerdale spoilers: Has Nate Robinson unearthed the shocking truth?
Airs Wednesday 21st December 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Is Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd's baby secret about to emerge thanks to Nate Robinson? Find out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
So Chloe Harris is pregnant and has been kicked out of home by her sister Amy.
Seeing as Christmas is literally around the corner, it's the worst timing possible for Chloe who's not got any other housing options on the table.
The saga has put Mack in a really awkward position.
As the secret father of Chloe's baby he should step in and help her but he can't as he should never have slept with her in the first place as he's in a relationship with Charity Dingle!
Admittedly, they were on a kind of break at the time – well, they'd had a massive row – but Mack chose to stay quiet about his one-night mistake when they made up and it's come back to haunt him, big time.
As news of Chloe's crisis sloshes round the village, Nate picks up on Mack's awkward reaction to the gossip.
Nate knows that Mackenzie betrayed Charity... is he going to put two and two together and finally find out it was Chloe who Mack slept with?
Later, Chloe lies to guilty Amy and makes out that she's found a new place to live.
Ethan and Marcus are all about their search for a house. The couple reels when Amelia suggests they buy Harriet's place.
Woodbine is out of their price range but it would be amazing! Will they put in a cheeky offer?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Boyd - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.