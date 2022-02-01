'Emmerdale' spoilers: Hen do HORROR for bride-to-be Dawn Taylor…
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Thursday 10th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Dawn Taylor is going to need another wedding dress in the first of Thursdays episodes (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
With her big day looming large, Dawn Taylor is terrified. She can't believe she's going to get to marry Billy Fletcher, the devoted man of her dreams.
Moreover, Dawn's not used to things going right and as such is convinced everything will go wrong.
Over a glass of fizz, Harriet tries to dispel the single mum's suspicions. As Dawn tries on her wedding gown, Harriet gets all choked up with happy tears.
After the pair head off to the Hide for Dawn's hen do, the lock rattles in the back door of the empty house… Who's trying to get in?
At Home Farm, Marlon throws Billy an underwhelming stag do…
Dawn's hen do isn't exactly raucous either… but will gate-crasher Mandy spice things up?
Party-goer Vanessa tries to make the peace with Dawn, apologising for what's been going on at work.
Realising she's left her phone at home, Dawn then slips out to retrieve it, only to be met by a shocking sight…
Someone's broken into her house and totally trashed her wedding dress!
Is the intruder still lurking?
Cain Dingle is puzzled when he overhears his son Kyle asking Vinny to buy him a top-up card.
When he asks the little lad why in the world he needs one, Cain reels when Kyle reveals Al's given him a mobile phone!
Al has been angling to get a rise out of his enemy Cain – but is he about to get a pasting, too?
At the Dingles' place, Samson tells Vinny how he sorted out Amelia's makeover at the salon and announces he's going to be working there.
Why's Samson's dad Sam so anti the idea?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.