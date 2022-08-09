Emmerdale spoilers: How is Charity Dingle after her baby trauma?

After the agony of losing her baby, Emmerdale 's Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) says she just wants to get back to normal and move on in Friday’s episode (ITV, 7.30pm. See our TV Guide for full listings).

Charity and her partner Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) wake up to a new day following a traumatic and heartbreaking turn of events less than 24 hours before.

Charity and her partner Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) wake up to a new day following a traumatic and heartbreaking turn of events less than 24 hours before.

As Mackenzie was getting used to the idea of becoming a dad, his pregnant partner Charity suddenly collapsed in pain at home and had to be rushed to hospital where the couple were heartbroken to discover that the pregnancy was ectopic and therefore not viable.

Charity collapsed in pain at home. (Image credit: ITV)

After returning to the village, Mackenzie put a brave face on things as he had to come to terms with fact he wasn’t going to be a dad after all, but it soon became clear that he wasn’t as fine as he was making out.

Mackenzie isn't as fine as he's been making out. (Image credit: ITV)

It seems to be a completely different story for Charity following the traumatic events of the day before…

After she found out that her pregnancy was ectopic and that she would have to lose the baby, you would think Charity might want to take some time out to take stock and reflect on what has happened.

But no. Charity makes it clear that she’s dealing with the loss of her pregnancy by moving on with normal life.

That could be easier said than done though. Maybe she’s not as fine as she’s making out as well?

Chas is conflicted. (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Chas Kirk (Lucy Pargeter) finds herself torn between her desire for Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), her illicit lover who she dumped a few weeks back, and her responsibility to her dying mum Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter).

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.