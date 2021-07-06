'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King found guilty?
Airs Thursday 15 July 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV
Jimmy King faces the music in court in the first of Thursday's episodes of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) but is he found guilty?
It's taken months of heartache and worry to get to this point but it's judgement day for Jimmy King.
For months Jimmy has been living with the guilt of what happened to Paul Ashdale on the day of his wedding. Fans will remember that Jimmy lost control of his truck, and ended up ploughing into the side of the wedding barn, trapping Paul and Liv inside.
Thankfully Liv managed to escape the barn before it exploded into a huge fireball, but with his legs trapped, Paul wasn't so lucky.
Jimmy has been panicking about his court case ever since and has even made an unlikely friend in Mandy Dingle, who also happened to be the very same person Paul was meant to be marrying on the day of the accident.
But while Jimmy and Mandy have got closer, Jimmy's marriage to Nicola is hanging by a thread... just one more thing to add to his problems.
So as the day of the court verdict arrives, will the haulage truck driver be found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving?
Is the King dad going to prison for Paul Ashdale's death or will the judge deem the awful incident an accident?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
- General Cast
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- David Metcalfe - Matthew Wolfenden
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Tracy Metcalfe - Amy Walsh
- Liv Flaherty - Isobel Steele
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Leanna Cavanagh - Mimi Slinger
- Dawn Taylor - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Debbie Dingle - Charley Webb
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- The Sugden Family
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Diane Sugden - Elizabeth Estensen
- Victoria Sugden - Isabel Hodgins
- The King Family
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- The Tate Family
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Jamie Tate - Alexander Lincoln
- Andrea Tate - Anna Nightingale
- Millie Tate - Willow Bell
- The Thomas Family
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.