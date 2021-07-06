'Emmerdale' spoilers: Jimmy King found guilty?

Jimmy King faces the music in court in the first of Thursday's episodes of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) but is he found guilty?

It's taken months of heartache and worry to get to this point but it's judgement day for Jimmy King.

For months Jimmy has been living with the guilt of what happened to Paul Ashdale on the day of his wedding. Fans will remember that Jimmy lost control of his truck, and ended up ploughing into the side of the wedding barn, trapping Paul and Liv inside.

Thankfully Liv managed to escape the barn before it exploded into a huge fireball, but with his legs trapped, Paul wasn't so lucky.

Jimmy has been confiding in Mandy recently. (Image credit: ITV)

Jimmy has been panicking about his court case ever since and has even made an unlikely friend in Mandy Dingle, who also happened to be the very same person Paul was meant to be marrying on the day of the accident.

But while Jimmy and Mandy have got closer, Jimmy's marriage to Nicola is hanging by a thread... just one more thing to add to his problems.

So as the day of the court verdict arrives, will the haulage truck driver be found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving?

Is the King dad going to prison for Paul Ashdale's death or will the judge deem the awful incident an accident?

