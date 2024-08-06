Emmerdale spoilers: Joy for Vinny who has big news for Aaron
Airs Friday 16th August 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle has happy news in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though Vinny Dingle and Gabby Thomas seemed like an unlikely pair, they actually make a really good couple.
It turns out the advice Laurel gave her stepdaughter Gabby, a while back, was spot on.
Having had a run of terrible luck in love with a list of rubbishy men, Laurel urged Gabby to give good guy Vinny a try.
As time has gone on, Gabby has gone on to feel a spark with her former friend and is loving their blossoming relationship.
It's been a lot for inexperienced Vinny who's had to admit he's not slept with anyone before or since his asexual wife Liv Flaherty died two years ago.
But Vinny has now slept with Gabby and coyly shares the happy news about his relationship with Gabby with Aaron, Liv's brother, who's nothing but pleased for him.
Elsewhere, Charity flips at her granddaughter Sarah when she finds out she's been drinking which is a serious no-no given she's had a heart transplant and is on strong meds.
Is Sarah going off the rails again?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!