Emmerdale spoilers: Joy for Vinny who has big news for Aaron

Vinny tells Aaron he's moved on from his late wife Liv who was Aaron's sister

Emmerdale's Vinny Dingle has happy news in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Though Vinny Dingle and Gabby Thomas seemed like an unlikely pair, they actually make a really good couple.

It turns out the advice Laurel gave her stepdaughter Gabby, a while back, was spot on.

Having had a run of terrible luck in love with a list of rubbishy men, Laurel urged Gabby to give good guy Vinny a try.

As time has gone on, Gabby has gone on to feel a spark with her former friend and is loving their blossoming relationship.

Vinny and Gabby having taken their relationship to the next level (Image credit: ITV)

It's been a lot for inexperienced Vinny who's had to admit he's not slept with anyone before or since his asexual wife Liv Flaherty died two years ago.

But Vinny has now slept with Gabby and coyly shares the happy news about his relationship with Gabby with Aaron, Liv's brother, who's nothing but pleased for him.

Vinny's late wife Liv (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron, Liv's brother, is pleased to hear Vinny is moving on with Gabby (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Charity flips at her granddaughter Sarah when she finds out she's been drinking which is a serious no-no given she's had a heart transplant and is on strong meds.

Charity isn't happy to hear her granddaughter Sarah has been drinking (Image credit: ITV)

Is Sarah going off the rails again?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.