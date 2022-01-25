'Emmerdale' spoilers: Kerry Wyatt moves in with new lover Al Chapman?
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Friday 4th February 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kerry Wyatt is getting serious with Al in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Kerry Wyatt hasn't had a proper boyfriend since she was with Dan Spencer but things between her and Al Chapman are going really well.
So well that Al suggests he and Kerry shack up together!
The pair haven't been a couple for very long... is flirty Al really into Kerry or is she convenient?
Elsewhere, Kim Tate's made a purchase and she wants people to know about it…
What's she spent her money on now? And who will it affect?
Rhona's given some news as her ordeal with her jailed ex, Pierce Harris, rumbles on.
Has Rhona been sucked back into the evil killer's orbit?
Was Vanessa right to try so hard to stop Rhona from helping dying Pierce?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
