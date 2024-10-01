Emmerdale spoilers: Kim shares a shocking confession with Lydia

Kim pours her heart out to a sympathetic Lydia

Emmerdale's Kim is opening up in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings) as she tells Lydia that being nasty to estranged husband Will doesn't feel as good as she thought it would.

Is she having regrets about calling an end to their marriage?!

Kim turns to Lydia for advice

After seeing Will fume when she went out for her date with financial advisor Peter, Kim's pleased to have rattled her soon-to-be-ex husband.

Later, when her blossoming romance with Peter upsets Will more, Kim's shocked as Will reacts in his usual fashion - by punching poor Peter to the floor!

It's certainly dramatic, but Lydia later comes upon a gloomy Kim sitting in the living room at Home Farm, thinking about her marriage.

Lydia suggests Kim might still have feelings for Will - but is she right?

With a bit of encouragement from Lyds, Kim admits that upsetting Will doesn't feel as good as she hoped it would.

Lydia suggests that perhaps Kim's still got feelings for Mr Taylor and she's been a bit hasty in calling off her marriage.

But when Kerry finds Will at a low ebb, she could unwittingly throw a spanner in Kim's plan to make up with her ex.

Nicola gets involved with Laurel and Arthur's row

Nicola steps in as Arthur's confidante, offering advice and urging him to make up with Laurel.

But though Nicola has good intentions, her interference creates a war with Laurel.

Oops!

Will the two friends be able to put their differences aside?

Elsewhere, Billy and Dawn bring Evan home and Billy asks Mack to find him a cheap car to buy. But Mack's suspicious about Billy's new wealth and the injury he is nursing.

What's Billy up to?

