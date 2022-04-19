Emmerdale spoilers: Kim Tate faces her ultimate humiliation!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 26 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Kim Tate is brought down a peg or two in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Most people wouldn't give two hoots about having to pitch in at work but Kim Tate thinks she's above all that.
But with her workforce striking over the planned introduction of zero-hours contracts, Kim's got no staff.
At the HOP, she's forced roll up her sleeves and wait tables. And to her utter humiliation, she finds herself serving an old friend of hers who's popped in for coffee!
Fuming, Kim wants the problem sorted.
When Laurel and Jai team up and present their idea to Kim, arguing against the use of zero hours contracts, what will Kim say?
Later, proud of Jai's handling of the situation, excited Laurel pops over to Holdgate where she tells Jai she wants them to get back together properly.
It's all Jai's wanted for weeks!
At Smithy everyone's getting used to having Marlon home.
As April enjoys spending some time with her beloved dad, she happily helps him to a drink of water.
But the sweet moment turns into a horrifying scenario when Marlon starts choking!
Terrified, April shouts for Rhona who swiftly clears Marlon's airways.
It's a humiliating ordeal for the dad who's convinced he's best off back in hospital while April – who feared her dad was having another stroke – decides she wants to be anywhere else but at home.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Paddy Kirk - Dominic Brunt
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Harriet Finch - Katherine Dow Blyton
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Rishi Sharma - Bhasker Patel
- Priya Kotecha - Fiona Wade
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Leyla Cavanagh - Roxy Shahidi
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Matty Barton- Ash Palmisciano
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Dan Spencer - Liam Fox
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Nate Robinson - Jurrell Carter
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Mackenzie Barton - Lawrence Robb
- Bernice Blackstock - Sam Giles
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Liv Dingle - Isobel Steele
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.