Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas confesses she attacked Anthony?
Airs Thursday 30th January 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas is desperate to confess in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As far as Laurel and Nicola are concerned there's still no sign of Anthony Fox who seemed to vanish after their violent clash at the Kings'.
Of course, a LOT has happened to Anthony after Laurel walloped him over the head with a candlestick having found him grappling with her friend Nicola who'd accused him of being a paedophile.
But the women have no idea about the other violent skirmishes he had following theirs nor that he's a goner.
Terrified that he's dead in a hedge thanks to the blow she delivered to his head, Laurel just can't handle it and wants to go to the police and tell them everything.
Can Nicola, who's dead against the idea, talk her around?
At Pollard's shop, Kerry's absolutely horrified when she finds the shopkeeper is planning on setting the place alight and has bought all the gubbins he'd need to do so.
The OAP is banking on an insurance payout to clear his debt to Brenda and has decided arson is the only way.
Can Kerry talk him out of the idea? Will she share the fiery horror from her past which saw Frank Clayton killed in the Sharmas' factory?
Heath Hope's headstone has arrived but his dad Bob can't face looking at it.
Cathy's upset at her dad's procrastination.
Pollard soothes his friend, sharing his experience with grief.
As Bob admits he can't bear the idea of saying goodbye to his beloved son, who died a year ago in a tragic car crash, Pollard finds the right words to say.
Later, Cathy and Bob sit with Heath and unpack his favourite snacks. Cathy is convinced her twin would have loved it if he was still here. Bob steps up and reminds his daughter that Heath will always be with them.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.