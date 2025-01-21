Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas confesses she attacked Anthony?

Laurel wants to go to the police and tell them what happened the day she attacked Anthony

Emmerdale's Laurel Thomas is desperate to confess in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As far as Laurel and Nicola are concerned there's still no sign of Anthony Fox who seemed to vanish after their violent clash at the Kings'.

Of course, a LOT has happened to Anthony after Laurel walloped him over the head with a candlestick having found him grappling with her friend Nicola who'd accused him of being a paedophile.

But the women have no idea about the other violent skirmishes he had following theirs nor that he's a goner.

Terrified that he's dead in a hedge thanks to the blow she delivered to his head, Laurel just can't handle it and wants to go to the police and tell them everything.

Can Nicola, who's dead against the idea, talk her around?

Laurel hit Anthony with a candlestick when she found him attacking Nicola (Image credit: ITV)

Anthony fell to the floor leaving Laurel and Nicola fearful that he later died from the blow. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola urges Laurel to stay calm – and keep quiet. (Image credit: ITV)

At Pollard's shop, Kerry's absolutely horrified when she finds the shopkeeper is planning on setting the place alight and has bought all the gubbins he'd need to do so.

Pollard wants to commit arson. Can Kerry stop him? (Image credit: ITV)

The OAP is banking on an insurance payout to clear his debt to Brenda and has decided arson is the only way.

Can Kerry talk him out of the idea? Will she share the fiery horror from her past which saw Frank Clayton killed in the Sharmas' factory?

Heath Hope's headstone has arrived but his dad Bob can't face looking at it.

Cathy's upset at her dad's procrastination.

Pollard soothes his friend, sharing his experience with grief.

As Bob admits he can't bear the idea of saying goodbye to his beloved son, who died a year ago in a tragic car crash, Pollard finds the right words to say.

Cathy's pleased when her dad Bob finally agrees to visit Heath's headstone (Image credit: ITV)

As Cathy wishes her brother were here to share his favourite snacks, Bob reminds her Heath will always be with them (Image credit: ITV)

Later, Cathy and Bob sit with Heath and unpack his favourite snacks. Cathy is convinced her twin would have loved it if he was still here. Bob steps up and reminds his daughter that Heath will always be with them.