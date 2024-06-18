Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas demands answers from Jai!

Laurel Thomas has some BIG questions for husband Jai Sharma in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Will Jai finally fess up to what happened between him and Amit? And how will Laurel react?

Jai's been wrestling with Pollard knowing the details of how he coerced Amit into signing over his share of the business - and brother Suni's too.

Pollard's been taking advantage of Jai's secret, but Jai's getting fed up with it.

So when Pollard shows up at the Hide, there's a tense exchange between the men.

And Laurel sees it.

Later, Suni turns to Laurel for advice about whether to leave with Nicky. Laurel tells him Jai would be sad to see him go, leaving Suni - who's in the dark about what his brother has done - thoughtful.

When Pollard doesn't pay for his drinks, he tells Laurel to ask Jai about why. She does as he suggests and goes home to confront Jai about what's going on.

Will he confess to his crimes?

Meanwhile, Dawn comes back to Home Farm with baby Evan, but she's terrified about the kids coming into contact with their little brother and passing on germs.

And Billy's just worried about his frantic wife.

Will they make it through this stressful time?

Elsewhere, Matty's time in prison continues to be hellish. Amy's worried about her husband, who's told her not to visit. When she finally gets to speak to him on the phone, the conversation is fraught.

And when Matty returns to his cell he's horrified to discover hardman Les has moved in with him.

He taunts frightened Matty, who's left fearing for his safety.

With his life on the line, will Matty be able to make it through the next few weeks as he fights to clear his name for a crime he didn't commit?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV