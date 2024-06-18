Emmerdale spoilers: Laurel Thomas demands answers from Jai!
Airs Thursday 27 June 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Laurel Thomas has some BIG questions for husband Jai Sharma in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV at 7.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings). Will Jai finally fess up to what happened between him and Amit? And how will Laurel react?
Jai's been wrestling with Pollard knowing the details of how he coerced Amit into signing over his share of the business - and brother Suni's too.
Pollard's been taking advantage of Jai's secret, but Jai's getting fed up with it.
So when Pollard shows up at the Hide, there's a tense exchange between the men.
And Laurel sees it.
Later, Suni turns to Laurel for advice about whether to leave with Nicky. Laurel tells him Jai would be sad to see him go, leaving Suni - who's in the dark about what his brother has done - thoughtful.
When Pollard doesn't pay for his drinks, he tells Laurel to ask Jai about why. She does as he suggests and goes home to confront Jai about what's going on.
Will he confess to his crimes?
Meanwhile, Dawn comes back to Home Farm with baby Evan, but she's terrified about the kids coming into contact with their little brother and passing on germs.
And Billy's just worried about his frantic wife.
Will they make it through this stressful time?
Elsewhere, Matty's time in prison continues to be hellish. Amy's worried about her husband, who's told her not to visit. When she finally gets to speak to him on the phone, the conversation is fraught.
And when Matty returns to his cell he's horrified to discover hardman Les has moved in with him.
He taunts frightened Matty, who's left fearing for his safety.
With his life on the line, will Matty be able to make it through the next few weeks as he fights to clear his name for a crime he didn't commit?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
- Will Taylor - Dean Andrews
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Amelia Spencer - Daisy Campbell
- Nate Robinson. - Jurell Carter
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Tom King - James Chas
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Wendy Posner - Susan Cookson
- Nicky Milligan - Lewis Cope
- Ruby Fox-Milligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- Suzy Merton - Martelle Edinborough
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
- Gail Loman - Rachael Gill-Davis
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
- Vanessa Woodfield - Michelle Hardwick
- Rhona Goskirk - Zoe Henry
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Victoria Barton - Isabel Hodgins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Eve Dingle - Bella James
- Mary Goskirk - Louise Jameson
- Amy Wyatt - Natalie Ann Jamieson
- Ethan Anderson - Emile John
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Kim Tate - Claire King
- Billy Fletcher - Jay Kontzle
- Ella Forster - Paula Lane
- Charles Anderson - Kevin Mathurin
- Gus Malcolms - Alan McKenna
- Liam Cavanagh - Jonny McPherson
- Jimmy King - Nick Miles
- Aaron Dingle - Danny Miller
- Ryan Stocks - James Moore
- Rodney Blackstock - Patrick Mower
- Kerry Wyatt - Laura Norton
- Matty Barton - Ash Palmisciano
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Jacob Gallagher - Joe-Warren Plant
- Suni Sharma - Brahmdeo Shannon Ramana
- Bear Wolf - Joshua Richards
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Leo Goskirk - Harvey Rogerson
- Manpreet Jutla - Rebecca Sarker
- Leyla Harding - Roxy Shahidi
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Tracy Robinson - Amy Walsh
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Claudette Anderson - Flo Wilson
Kerry is a writer, author and editor with a lifelong love of the soaps, a passion for TV drama of all kinds, and an obsessive devotion to Strictly Come Dancing.
She was features editor of All About Soap magazine for more than a decade, covering every bit of excitement from all the UK soaps and the Aussies and still writes about all the juiciest gossip from the Street, the Square and the Dales whenever she can.
Kerry’s also an author of historical fiction, and her two jobs collided when she got the chance to write two novels based on Emmerdale, and the Sugden, Tate and Dingle families, during WW2.