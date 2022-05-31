Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh DITCHES the drugs… can she go clean?
Airs Monday 6th June 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's doctor's wife Leyla Cavanagh wants to quit the coke in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Leyla Cavanagh's secret coke binges have got way out of control.
What started as an attempt to forget about all the stress she and her doctor husband Liam have been through, has developed into an addiction. But Leyla's in denial that things are that bad.
But with savvy Suzy around she's getting needled about her problem on the daily.
When Suzy decided to quit getting high and concentrate on her relationship with Vanessa instead, Leyla's coke supply dried up. But an enlightening chat with recovering addict Jai opened druggy doors for Leyla who soon had a new contact to hit up.
At home, getting ready for the day ahead, Leyla sneakily has a line only for Liam to notice her jittery behaviour, which he's quietly picked up on before.
Liam keeps his counsel, but Suzy doesn't.
At Take A Vow, things quickly go down for peaky Leyla who has to back out of an interview with a journalist.
When Suzy goes on to find coke in Leyla's bag and learns she's been buying from an unknown dealer, she flips. After warning Leyla she's putting herself in serious danger, the events planner rushes out to try to rectify things with the writer.
Alone in the office, Leyla feels wretched. Finally biting the bullet, she tips her stash down the sink. But is it going to be as easy as that to kick the habit?
With Noah's sentencing looming, the Dingles are on edge. In the Woolpack, Charity's boyfriend Mack spots Ethan and asks the lawyer for his opinion on the teen's chances.
The problem is, Kerry is in earshot and she's not happy. As a row about Noah's stalker crime against Chloe kicks off, Charity has to kick out Chloe's feisty protective mother figure.
The argument only serves to make more problems for Noah and Charity who are totally at odds over the Dingle teen's dramas.
Elsewhere, David tries to cut costs to save his shop and tells Kerry he's got to let her go.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
