'Emmerdale' spoilers: Leyla Cavanagh fears Liam is having an AFFAIR with Bernice!

Leyla Cavanagh confides her fears – that Liam is sleeping with Bernice – in best mate Priya.

Emmerdale's Leyla Cavanagh reckons her man is cheating Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for listings).

Having discovered that husband Liam Cavanagh doesn't actually work at the hospital like he claimed, Leyla is more confused than ever. Panicking that he could be playing away, Leyla becomes convinced that he could be having an affair with Bernice Blackstock, and soon an idle comment from Mandy Dingle sends Leyla spinning.

Knowing Liam is lying to her about where he's going each day, when it transpires that Bernice, his ex, also hasn't returned from a course, Leyla puts two and two together and comes up with AFFAIR.

Bernice made a play for her ex, Liam, just as he was about to marry Leyla. (Image credit: ITV)

On her wedding day to Liam, Leyla found Bernice wearing the wedding dress she'd bought when she was due to marry the doc! (Image credit: ITV)

With Liam out of his mind with grief over the death of his teenage daughter Leanna, who viewers know was murdered by village villain Meena Jutla, Leyla decides that perhaps sleeping with Bernice – who's made it plain that she still has feelings for her ex – would be the ideal way for Liam to escape his reality.

When Leyla seems him disappearing off with flowers, she's convinced that she is about to catch him up to no good and gets Priya to come with her as she tails him.

Liam disappears off with flowers which fuels his wife Leyla's paranoia. (Image credit: ITV)

The friends are utterly thrown when he pulls up outside a random house which Leyla decides is his love shack.

Later, unaware that he has been followed by his wife, Liam returns home in an unusually good mood, claiming to have had a good day at work!

What is Liam up to?

Noah has been referring to Chloe as his girlfriend. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Noah wants the ground to swallow him up whole when Chloe finds out he has got a huge crush on her and that he's been going around referring to her as his girlfriend.

How is he going to explain his way out of this one?

Will Chloe break besotted Noah's heart? (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.00pm with an extra episode on Thursdays at 8.00pm.