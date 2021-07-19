'Emmerdale' spoilers: Grieving Liam Cavanagh blasts Leyla for letting him down
Airs Tuesday 27 July 2021 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Liam Cavanagh snaps in Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.00 pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Though grieving dad Liam has told his floundering new wife Leyla that she can organise his daughter Leanna's funeral, his emotions are running away with him on a rollercoaster.
Agonising over Leanna's sudden death – which has been deemed an accident but unbeknown to everyone was a murder at the hands of Meena Jutla – Liam flips when he hears Leyla and her son Jacob, Leanna's ex, talking about the funeral arrangements.
The village doc fumes at the sound of their overblown plans and insists he'll be taking over with the service. With Liam shutting her out at every turn, it's a fresh blow for Leyla who's distraught when her husband tells her she's let him down when he needed her most.
Elsewhere Diane makes a stand to protect pregnant Gabby against her baby daddy Jamie Tate who's been awful to her. How will Jamie respond when Diane throws the vet's stuff out of the B&B? Will he change his nasty ways?
