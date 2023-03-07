Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Harding is in DANGER but will anyone RESCUE her?

Leyla has been kidnapped, bound and gagged by her former dealer Callum who she reported to the police.

Emmerdale's Leyla Harding needs saving in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.

So Leyla has been kidnapped by dodgy dealer Callum who's now prowling around, toying with his prey.

Callum has taken Leyla hostage. Is the dealer planning to kill her for shopping him to the police? (Image credit: ITV)

But will anyone realise she's in deadly danger?

Fortunately Suzy makes the connection when Leyla fails to pick her up and bring her home from hospital.

When she's unable to get hold of Leyla on the phone, Suzy panics and fears Callum's got to her…

Will anyone find Leyla before it's too late?

Leyla is terrified for her life. Will anyone realise she's been taken and is in grave danger? (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Marshall is bombarded by texts from his dad. Brenda urges Bob not to take his eye off the ball with Cathy.

Brenda warns Bob to keep his eye on Cathy. (Image credit: ITV)

And Naomi's chuffed when Alex tells her he's got a job interview until she finds out the position is in Wales!

Alex has got an interview for a job… in Wales! (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.