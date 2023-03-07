Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla Harding is in DANGER but will anyone RESCUE her?
Airs Wednesday 15th March 2023 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Leyla Harding needs saving in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings.
So Leyla has been kidnapped by dodgy dealer Callum who's now prowling around, toying with his prey.
But will anyone realise she's in deadly danger?
Fortunately Suzy makes the connection when Leyla fails to pick her up and bring her home from hospital.
When she's unable to get hold of Leyla on the phone, Suzy panics and fears Callum's got to her…
Will anyone find Leyla before it's too late?
Elsewhere, Marshall is bombarded by texts from his dad. Brenda urges Bob not to take his eye off the ball with Cathy.
And Naomi's chuffed when Alex tells her he's got a job interview until she finds out the position is in Wales!
Emmerdale continues on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
