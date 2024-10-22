Emmerdale spoilers: Liam Cavanagh makes a life-changing decision
Airs Friday 1st November 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh is pulled in all directions in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Liam Cavanagh should be skipping down Main Street with a big smile on his face. But instead, he's stressed with a capital S.
After getting together with Chas Dingle earlier this year, it looked like the pair could be the next hot couple in the village. However, cancer came along and rocked Chas' world, meaning romance was the last thing on her mind. While the landlady fought the disease, love was not on her agenda and then Ella came along and caught Liam's eye.
But finally, Liam and Chas have been vulnerable with each other and admitted they're mad about one another this week.
So what's bothering the doc?
Has he done the right thing by Ella and ended their romance in a kind and honest way? Or has the clumsy GP made a right old mess of the delicate situation?
Elsewhere, something or someone is bothering Mack, and Nicola is like a dog with a bone…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
