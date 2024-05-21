Emmerdale spoilers: Liam learns another shock secret about his girlfriend Ella

Emmerdale's Liam Cavanagh leaps into action in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's come to Liam Cavanagh's attention that his girlfriend Ella Forster doesn't exist as far as the internet is concerned.

His ex, Leyla, alerted him to the fact and isn't about to drop the issue.

Liam has found out something shocking... (Image credit: ITV)

But as the suspicious wedding planner continues sniffing about looking for answers about the receptionist, Manpreet passes on some information to Liam which jolts the laidback GP into action too.

Having recently clumsily told Liam that she found Ella sleeping in her car – despite promising she wouldn't say a word – what else does GP Manpreet know about their employee?

What does Manpreet tell her colleague about Ella to send him into such a spin? And where does Liam rush off to… and why?

All will be revealed…

Ella Forster is the subject of suspicion… what's she hiding from folk? (Image credit: ITV)

