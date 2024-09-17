Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia encourages Belle report Tom to the police?

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle has a decision to make about Tom in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Given that Belle Dingle has discovered a secret camera among the mess abusive Tom made in their marital home before he vanished, she's feeling awful.

It's just another horrible thing on top of all the awful, violent, nasty, controlling things he put her through before she found the strength to walk out on him.

Belle has been through a living nightmare. (Image credit: ITV)

As she opens up to Lydia about her feelings, Lydia gently urges her sister-in-law to go to the police and report Tom's crimes.

But Belle won't hear a word of it, terrified that she's going to have to relive the horror of their marriage and share deeply personal things in a courtroom.

Will Belle change her mind when she asks Lydia how she felt when she finally reported Craig, her so-called friend, who raped her?

Craig, Lydia's childhood friend, returned to her life and raped her last year. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, though Lydia's shaken up by rehashing what she went through, she desperately hopes that sharing her truth will help Belle do the same with the police.

Will Belle report her abusive husband?

In the Woolpack, Charles, Claudette, Manpreet and Laurel get together to brainstorm ideas for the church's Harvest Festival celebrations.

From L-R: Manpreet, Claudette, Charles and Laurel discuss ideas for the Harvest Festival. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.