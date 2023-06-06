Emmerdale spoilers: Mack forced to choose between Chloe and Charity!

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack's jealousy over Charity has Chloe dishing out an ultimatum…

Emmerdale's Mack Boyd is given an ultimatum by Chloe in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having given Chloe the impression that he's all in and keen to build a relationship with her and their baby son Reuben, Mack stuffs it all up in the pub.

Pandemonium breaks out in the Woolpack when public enemy No1, Caleb Milligan, rocks up with Leyla. He's trying to get back in her good books and reignite their steamy romance.

Just as Leyla appears to be softening her stance and about to forgive him for all his lies, new hits that Charity and Caleb have slept together!

Though the pair had agreed to keep it secret, Charity can't resist dropping the bombshell during an argy bargy with Mack who's come into the pub with Chloe.

Charity soaks up Mack's rage as he jealously squares up to Caleb but Chloe's stunned. It's clear Mack isn't over his ex.

Later, at home, Chloe takes a stand and tells Mack to choose: her or Charity… she should really just tell him to go as he so obviously still has feelings for Charity. But what will Mack's response be? And will it satisfy Chloe? Or is it all over for the pair?

Caleb, who really is on a mission to upset everyone, also has a run-in with Gabby who cagily leaves Home Farm for the first time since Nicky dumped her on their wedding day, revealing he was gay and forced into a relationship with her by his scheming dad.

Kim's pep talk gives Gabby the courage to face the village but she's left wishing she hadn't stepped foot outside.

Elsewhere, Tom and Belle invite their third wheel, Rishi, to join them for lunch.

Emmerdale continues weeknights on ITV1 from 7.30 pm see our TV Guide for full listings and more information.