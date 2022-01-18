'Emmerdale' spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd KISSES Dawn

Mackenzie Boyd plants one on Dawn to get back at Charity!

Mack's had it up to here with Charity.

Mack's had it up to here with Charity.

His girlfriend's been funny with him ever since her ex, Vanessa, returned to the village and her recent out-of-order outburst has got him hopping mad.

Hitting the bottle, he offloads on Dawn, opening up about the problems in his relationship.

Mack gets drunk and moans about his relationship to Charity to Dawn who's engaged to Billy. (Image credit: ITV)

Later, as the pair walk through the village, Mack spies Charity in Vanessa's wake. Realising the exes must have been together, Mack flips and makes a lunge for engaged Dawn!

Mack flips when he clocks Charity and realises she's spent more time with her ex, Vanessa. (Image credit: ITV)

Given that Charity was about to apologise how will she react to her boyfriend's behaviour?

At Wishing Well, there's cause to celebrate.

Liv has been granted a hearing because some evidence has come in which could clear her name of murder!

Vinny's thrilled when he shares the news with Mandy and Lydia but their happiness comes crashing down when Chas informs Vinny that Aaron's told her he won't be coming back to support Liv in court.

Vinny excitement about Liv's possible prison release is dashed… (Image credit: ITV)

… when Chas turns up and tells him Aaron won't be returning to support his sister in court. (Image credit: ITV)

The news sends Vinny into a spin as he knows Liv's desperate to see Aaron and for him to know she didn't kill his boyfriend Ben.

He also knows a knock could push the recovering alcoholic to drink…

Will he tell Liv that Aaron's not going to make it to court?

