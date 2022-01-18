'Emmerdale' spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd KISSES Dawn
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Wednesday 26th January 2022 at 7.00pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mack gets revenge on Charity in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
Mack's had it up to here with Charity.
His girlfriend's been funny with him ever since her ex, Vanessa, returned to the village and her recent out-of-order outburst has got him hopping mad.
Hitting the bottle, he offloads on Dawn, opening up about the problems in his relationship.
Later, as the pair walk through the village, Mack spies Charity in Vanessa's wake. Realising the exes must have been together, Mack flips and makes a lunge for engaged Dawn!
Given that Charity was about to apologise how will she react to her boyfriend's behaviour?
At Wishing Well, there's cause to celebrate.
Liv has been granted a hearing because some evidence has come in which could clear her name of murder!
Vinny's thrilled when he shares the news with Mandy and Lydia but their happiness comes crashing down when Chas informs Vinny that Aaron's told her he won't be coming back to support Liv in court.
The news sends Vinny into a spin as he knows Liv's desperate to see Aaron and for him to know she didn't kill his boyfriend Ben.
He also knows a knock could push the recovering alcoholic to drink…
Will he tell Liv that Aaron's not going to make it to court?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00pm on ITV.
- The Dingle Family
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Zak Dingle - Steve Halliwell
- Mandy Dingle - Lisa Riley
- Vinny Dingle - Bradley Johnson
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Moira Dingle - Natalie J Robb
- Chas Dingle - Lucy Pargeter
- Belle Dingle - Eden Taylor-Draper
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sam Dingle - James Hooten
- Lydia Dingle - Karen Blick
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Samson Dingle - Sam Hall
