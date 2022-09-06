Emmerdale spoilers: Mackenzie Boyd STALKED by his one-night stand

Who is blowing up Mack's phone?

Emmerdale's Mackenzie Boyd has a problem on his hands in Thursday's episode (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Mackenzie Boyd is all about getting away right now.

He's done the dirty on his girlfriend Charity Dingle and can't bear to tell her. So instead he's whisking her off to Ibiza for some fun.

Charity still doesn't know that Mack has cheated.

But running away from your problems isn't as easy as all that as Mack finds out when he's plagued by his secret one-night stand.

Who's blowing up Mack's phone? And will they listen when the love-cheat insists they leave him alone?

Will Mack's rejection push his lover to expose their secret liaison?

Liam is also going through the wringer.

The village doctor faces a couple's therapy session as part of Leyla's recovery from an addiction to cocaine.

Leyla and Liam have therapy as part of her journey to recovery from an addiction to cocaine.

The Cavanaghs have been through a lot in their marriage but will it help them to hear all about their hurts?

Later, Liam's utterly exhausted from it all…

Liam's exhausted after therapy.

Elsewhere, Bernice is incensed when Rishi bails on a lunch date with her having decided she's 'too much'!

Single Bernice has a lunch date with fellow singleton, Rishi.

But Rishi bails on Bernice deciding she's just too much!

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.