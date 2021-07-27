'Emmerdale' spoilers Mandy Dingle has an EPIC FOOD FIGHT with Nicola King

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle goes on the attack when Nicola badmouths her and Vinny in Friday's episode (ITV, 7.00pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

A classic Emmerdale catfight, food fight, face-off… call it what you will… kicks off when Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) overhears Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) criticising her and her beloved Vinny!

With the two women at war over the kiss Jimmy planted on Mandy, which was the death knell for his rocky marriage to Nicola, the tension has been brewing for a while.

The scene is set at Angel King's birthday at the Hide. But when Mandy pops in to buy a hot chocolate, she hears bitter Nicola going in on her to her dad Rodney (Patrick Mower).

Nicola is badmouthing Mandy and Vinny to her dad Rodney – and Mandy overhears. (Image credit: ITV)

With her nose already put out of joint by Nicola – who has refused to believe that the single Dingle has always had her best interests at heart and has been trying to persuade Jimmy to fight for their marriage – Mandy snaps.

Mandy is fuming with Nicola who's had it in for her since Jimmy tried to kiss the single Dingle. (Image credit: ITV)

Mandy refuses to allow Nicola to talk badly of her beloved Vinny. (Image credit: ITV)

Grabbing the nearest thing she can find, Mandy tonks Nicola over the head with it!

Mandy grabs the first thing that comes to hand and whacks Nicola over the head with it! (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola is raging with Mandy for hitting her. (Image credit: ITV)

Soon a full blown fight erupts as the two mums forget that it's Angel's birthday and go at each other with both barrels!

Forgetting the fact that it's Angel's birthday party, Nicola and Mandy are soon embroiled in a fight. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola hits back sending Mandy reeling. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola's dad Rodney gets drenched as his daughter wields a water-filled gun and soaks Mandy!

Rodney gets drenched when his daughter Nicola then pulls a water gun on Mandy. (Image credit: ITV)

Poor Angel's left without any birthday cake as Mandy plants Nicola's face into a cream-filled fancy - to which Nicola responds by doing the same!

Mandy pushes Nicola's face into Angel's birthday cake. (Image credit: ITV)

Nicola returns the favour and shoves Mandy into another creamy-filled fancy! (Image credit: ITV)

Will the warring mothers, who used to be friends, call it quits at the shambolic party? (Image credit: ITV)

The party is an absolute shambles and to top it off, a bitter bombshell is about to hit the troubled King parents when Juliette (Amelia Curtis), Carl's birth mum, turns up with some news.

Elsewhere, Sarah Sugden needs to decide what she's going to do with the information her grandad Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has given her about her donor family.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays