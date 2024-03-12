Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle learns Paddy's lied about his kiss with Chas!
Airs Thursday 21st March 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is devastated in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
When Paddy Kirk told Mandy that he'd kissed Chas, in a moment of madness, she took it on the chin.
Given that his ex is in the middle of cancer treatment, Mandy decided she could look past the mistake and move on.
But Paddy hasn't been totally honest about the smooch and is going to live to regret it.
At Marlon's not-so-surprise 50th party, the birthday boy lets slip to Mandy that it was Chas who broke off the embrace rather than Paddy. It's a key fact and it cuts Mandy to the core.
As her heart breaks into smithereens, will she tell the family what Paddy has done? Will she make him pay? Could this split the couple?
They're not the only two having problems at the Dingle bash. But Paddy's lie pales in comparison to what controlling Tom does to his new wife Belle…
Elsewhere, Amit thinks he's moments away from getting his mitts on Pollard's cash and is blindsided when his new 'partner' reveals he's got to run the numbers past his partner Brenda.
Desperate for the deal to go ahead, Amit tries his best to sway Pollard into forging on ahead as planned.
Will Pollard work out what's going on before it's too late?
During a pub quiz at the Woolie, Kerry receives another mysterious phone call.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
