Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy Dingle learns Paddy's lied about his kiss with Chas!

Mandy learns she hasn't been told the full truth about Paddy's kiss with Chas

Emmerdale's Mandy Dingle is devastated in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Paddy Kirk told Mandy that he'd kissed Chas, in a moment of madness, she took it on the chin.

Given that his ex is in the middle of cancer treatment, Mandy decided she could look past the mistake and move on.

But Paddy hasn't been totally honest about the smooch and is going to live to regret it.

Paddy's lied about what really went on when he and his ex Chas shared a kiss during an emotional heart-to-heart. (Image credit: ITV)

At Marlon's not-so-surprise 50th party, the birthday boy lets slip to Mandy that it was Chas who broke off the embrace rather than Paddy. It's a key fact and it cuts Mandy to the core.

As her heart breaks into smithereens, will she tell the family what Paddy has done? Will she make him pay? Could this split the couple?

They're not the only two having problems at the Dingle bash. But Paddy's lie pales in comparison to what controlling Tom does to his new wife Belle…

(Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Amit thinks he's moments away from getting his mitts on Pollard's cash and is blindsided when his new 'partner' reveals he's got to run the numbers past his partner Brenda.

Desperate for the deal to go ahead, Amit tries his best to sway Pollard into forging on ahead as planned.

Pollard is about to strike a deal with ruthless Amit… or is he? (Image credit: ITV)

Will Pollard work out what's going on before it's too late?

During a pub quiz at the Woolie, Kerry receives another mysterious phone call.

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.