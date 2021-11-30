'Emmerdale' spoilers: Manpreet Sharma confronts Meena...

Manpreet Sharma (played by Rebecca Sarker) has been sitting on a big SECRET for over six months now on Emmerdale (7.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Back in the summer, Manpreet discovered that her younger sister, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) had been sending Ethan Anderson (Emile John) text messages, pretending to be his estranged birth mum, Esme.



Meena tried to justify her actions and claimed she did it to help Manpreet's troubled relationship with Ethan's dad, Charles (Kevin Mathurin).



But Manpreet was shocked by Meena's manipulative behaviour and horrified at the thought that either Charles or Ethan would discover she had been stirring-up painful memories of the past.



Manpreet is now suspicious of her sister again, after hearing from Ethan that Meena is trying to discourage the legal eagle from having any further contact with Esme, who abandoned the family when Ethan was still a child.



WHAT kind of game is Meena playing now?



When Manpreet confronts Meena about her motives, the twisted nurse claims she's trying to protect their secret about the fictitious text messages that were previously sent to Ethan.



However, Manpreet is getting annoyed with Meena's meddling and encourages Ethan to try again with Esme...

Will Manpreet and Charles rekindle their romance again on Emmerdale? (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Manpreet and Charles are still dancing around their feelings for each other.



The pair have agreed to keep their distance after briefly rekindling their past romance.



It's not been long since the death of Charles's girlfriend, Andrea Tate during THAT fateful survival challenge event at Hawksford Outdoor Pursuits.



Unknown to anyone, it was murderer Meena who was behind Andrea's demise.



While there's a whole lot of argy-bargy going on between Manpreet and her estranged husband, Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel).



But when Manpreet and Charles meet to reminisce about happier times, she gets caught in the moment and moves in to kiss him!



Will Charles give into the temptation?

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.