'Emmerdale' spoilers: Manpreet Sharma is SUSPICIOUS of Meena!

Manpreet Sharma wonders if her sister Meena is telling the truth about her pregnancy on Emmerdale...

Manpreet Sharma (played by Rebecca Sarker) is in for a surprise when she discovers the news that her younger sister, Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) is PREGNANT on Emmerdale (7:00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Manpreet certainly wasn't expecting to hear that.



But something doesn't seem quite right.



It only seems like five minutes ago that Meena got together with Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).



But now he's dumped Meena to get back together with his ex-girlfriend, Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley).



Could Meena's unexpected baby bombshell have something to do with the break-up?



How will Meena react when Manpreet pushes for more details from the expectant mum?



Manpreet starts to become suspicious about Meena's "pregnancy".



Then later the GP stumbles upon a social media page for Carol, the sister of Meena's past murder victim, Nadine.



Manpreet's curiosity gets the better of her and she decides to send Carol a message.



Uh-oh...

Manpreet has suspicions about her sister Meena on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Billy and Dawn are trying to unpack the news about Meena's pregnancy.



The couple have literally just got back together and now this has happened.



However, Dawn is determined not to let meddling Meena cause any more trouble between them.



Somehow they'll find a way to handle the situation.

Dawn and Billy are happily back together on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere in the village, Sam Dingle (James Hooton) is determined to make amends with his wife, Lydia (Karen Blick) in time for Christmas.



So Lydia is intrigued when she finds a mystery Christmas invitation delivered to her letterbox.



Sam sneakily watches Lydia read his invitation from a distance.



His plan has been well and truly put into action!



But the question is, will Lydia accept the invitation?



Lydia receives a MYSTERY Christmas invite on Emmerdale! (Image credit: ITV)

ALSO, Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) feels jealous when he thinks that Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is out on a date with Dan.



Could it be that Will really is falling for Home Farm housemate, Bernice behind the back of his girlfriend, Kim Tate (Claire King)?

Sam puts a plan into action to win back his wife Lydia on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7:00pm on ITV.