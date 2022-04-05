Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Sharma testifies against her serial killer sister Meena!

Manpreet Sharma fights her fears as she testifies against her serial killer sister Meena.

Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma is put through hell in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).

The moment Manpreet Sharma has been dreading has arrived. It's time for her to face her serial killer sister Meena in court.

There's no love lost between the once close siblings whose relationship nose-dived when Meena kidnapped Manpreet and confessed to a string of murders before attempting to kill her too!

Meena Jutla took her sister Manpreet hostage and attempted to murder her. (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that Manpreet lied about an altercation between her and Liam, Meena has dirt on her sister and is determined to drag her down into the mud with her.

Meena tries to play mind games with her sister Manpreet in court. (Image credit: ITV)

Refusing to be rattled by gloating Meena, Manpreet tries to stay strong as the defense team paints the GP out to be a seasoned liar.

Will Manpreet manage to get her message across and convince the jury of her sister is guilty of the long list of crimes?

Will Manpreet manage to get her message across and get her serial killer sister Meena sent down? (Image credit: ITV)

Later, back in her cell Meena is on a high after the day in court.

When her barrister advises her not to take the stand, petulant Meena refuses to listen. She's got a plan brewing and reckons it's all coming together nicely.

With prison officer Ian wrapped around her evil little finger, all Meena needs to do is rehearse her lines ahead of her performance in the dock and she's determined to nail it.

Up at the hospital, Rhona's made progress with Marlon and has managed to get him to agree to a visit from April.

It's a huge moment for Marlon who was found on the floor of his home in the throes of a stroke by his teenage daughter.

Marlon had a stroke on his birthday. (Image credit: ITV)

He was found by his daughter April who called an ambulance. (Image credit: ITV)

April's thrilled to see Marlon and her confidence quickly puts him at ease. In the corridor, exhausted Rhona is moved to tears by April's bravery in the face of her dad's vulnerability.

April's easy-breezy humour puts worried Marlon at ease. (Image credit: ITV)

In the corridor, exhausted Rhona reflects, bowled over by April's bravery. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.