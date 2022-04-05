Emmerdale spoilers: Manpreet Sharma testifies against her serial killer sister Meena!
By Sarah Waterfall published
Airs Tuesday 12 April 2022 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Manpreet Sharma is put through hell in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm see our TV Guide for full listings).
The moment Manpreet Sharma has been dreading has arrived. It's time for her to face her serial killer sister Meena in court.
There's no love lost between the once close siblings whose relationship nose-dived when Meena kidnapped Manpreet and confessed to a string of murders before attempting to kill her too!
Knowing that Manpreet lied about an altercation between her and Liam, Meena has dirt on her sister and is determined to drag her down into the mud with her.
Refusing to be rattled by gloating Meena, Manpreet tries to stay strong as the defense team paints the GP out to be a seasoned liar.
Will Manpreet manage to get her message across and convince the jury of her sister is guilty of the long list of crimes?
Later, back in her cell Meena is on a high after the day in court.
When her barrister advises her not to take the stand, petulant Meena refuses to listen. She's got a plan brewing and reckons it's all coming together nicely.
With prison officer Ian wrapped around her evil little finger, all Meena needs to do is rehearse her lines ahead of her performance in the dock and she's determined to nail it.
Up at the hospital, Rhona's made progress with Marlon and has managed to get him to agree to a visit from April.
It's a huge moment for Marlon who was found on the floor of his home in the throes of a stroke by his teenage daughter.
April's thrilled to see Marlon and her confidence quickly puts him at ease. In the corridor, exhausted Rhona is moved to tears by April's bravery in the face of her dad's vulnerability.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018… and the nickname Soapbird!
