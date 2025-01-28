Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Rhona reel as April is found - but is she okay?
Airs Monday 3rd February 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle is given shocking news about April in Monday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's a day like any other for Marlon Dingle: fuelled by fear and stress as the search for his runaway daughter April continues.
But a visit from PC Swirling is about to change all that…
Before the Dingle couple get the copper's knock at the door, things are hairy.
Marlon's been given a black eye and despite Ross' insistence otherwise, he's adamant that Rhona's not to know what's happened.
Though Marlon agrees to take a break from his endless, relentless, fruitless search for April, it soon appears he's not about to do anything of the sort.
Having been told he's going to take a rest, Rhona snaps when her husband makes to head out into the cold once more.
When she reminds Marlon he has Leo and Ivy at home who need him just as much as April does, he totally flips and unleashes a torrent of anger.
Can Paddy get the distraught husband and wife talking again?
With the atmosphere already super tense, the couple's stress levels ramp up when they open the door to PC Swirling.
Fearing the worst, their hearts stop when the policeman asks them to sit down before revealing April has been found…
At Mill, Caleb can hold it in no longer. Cain reels as his brother asks him if he's slept with Ruby.
Covering his guilt, Cain denies it and twists the situation when Caleb reveals it was Anthony who suggested there had been a betrayal.
Will Caleb buy it?
At Home Farm, Joe is trying to get his married secret lover Dawn on side but as he tenderly reaches out to her, Kim walks in.
With Kim already suspicious about the pair, Joe talks fast hoping to put her off the scent.
Later, Joe plays mind games with his taken-in half-brother Noah.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
