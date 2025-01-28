Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon and Rhona reel as April is found - but is she okay?

Rhona and Marlon Dingle reel when Pc Swirling reports that April has been found

Emmerdale's Marlon Dingle is given shocking news about April in Monday's hour-long episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's a day like any other for Marlon Dingle: fuelled by fear and stress as the search for his runaway daughter April continues.

But a visit from PC Swirling is about to change all that…

Before the Dingle couple get the copper's knock at the door, things are hairy.

Marlon's been given a black eye and despite Ross' insistence otherwise, he's adamant that Rhona's not to know what's happened.

Marlon warns Ross that Rhona's not to know about how he got his black eye and agrees to take a rest from the search for April (Image credit: ITV)

Though Marlon agrees to take a break from his endless, relentless, fruitless search for April, it soon appears he's not about to do anything of the sort.

Having been told he's going to take a rest, Rhona snaps when her husband makes to head out into the cold once more.

When she reminds Marlon he has Leo and Ivy at home who need him just as much as April does, he totally flips and unleashes a torrent of anger.

Can Paddy get the distraught husband and wife talking again?

With the atmosphere already super tense, the couple's stress levels ramp up when they open the door to PC Swirling.

Fearing the worst, their hearts stop when the policeman asks them to sit down before revealing April has been found…

The Dingles prepare for the worst when Swirling asks them to sit down before he begins talking. (Image credit: ITV)

At Mill, Caleb can hold it in no longer. Cain reels as his brother asks him if he's slept with Ruby.

Covering his guilt, Cain denies it and twists the situation when Caleb reveals it was Anthony who suggested there had been a betrayal.

Will Caleb buy it?

Caleb asks his brother Cain if he's slept with his wife (Image credit: ITV)

At Home Farm, Joe is trying to get his married secret lover Dawn on side but as he tenderly reaches out to her, Kim walks in.

With Kim already suspicious about the pair, Joe talks fast hoping to put her off the scent.

Later, Joe plays mind games with his taken-in half-brother Noah.

Joe tries to talk round Dawn. (Image credit: ITV)

When suspicious Kim catches them looking close can Joe put her off the scent? (Image credit: ITV)

Joe plays mind games with his taken-in brother Noah. (Image credit: ITV)