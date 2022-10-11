Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon Dingle discovers Rhona is MISSING!

Marlon Dingle (played by Mark Charnock) lost his first wife, Tricia, during a terrible storm back in 2004 on Emmerdale (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Could it be that horrible history is about to repeat itself?



As Emmerdale Village is battered by another force of nature, during this 50th anniversary week of the ITV soap, Marlon starts to fear the worst when his current wife, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), doesn't return home.



Has something TERRIBLE happened?



When there's still no sign of Rhona, both Marlon and her mum, Mary (Louise Jameson) become seriously worried for Rhona's safety...

Nicola starts to have a panic attack while searching for her missing husband Jimmy on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is also on the lookout for a loved one.



Nicola's husband, Jimmy (Nick Miles), has gone missing after the wedding ceremony at the church.



After finding the minibus, that was taking wedding guests onto Home Farm, abandoned, both Nicola and Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) go looking for the missing wedding party.



But as the situation intensifies, and a falling tree almost crushes them, Nicola starts to have a panic attack...



Elsewhere, Charles's children, Ethan (Emile John) and Naomi (Karene Peter), are out in the storm looking for him.



They spot a derelict shelter and head towards it.



Ethan and Naomi are united in their fear for Charles...

Aaron and Liv have had a fall out over his decision to leave the village again on Emmerdale. (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and his younger sister, Liv (Isobel Steele), are at odds over his decision to leave the village behind again.



Aaron does his best to lessen the blow for Liv.



Liv's husband, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and his mum, Mandy (Lisa Riley), are relieved when the siblings stop their squabbling and call a truce.



But everybody's relief is short-lived when a shaken Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) arrives with the news that Aaron's mum, Chas (Lucy Pargeter), is in hospital...



Liv and Vinny head for The Woolpack to look after Paddy and Chas's daughter, Eve.



But will they make it there safely as the violent storm continues...

Liv and Vinny are battered down by the storm on Emmerdale... (Image credit: ITV)

